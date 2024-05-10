Former Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts to join Athletes Unlimited for AUX season

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts will make her professional softball debut with Athletes Unlimited during the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts will make her professional softball debut with Athletes Unlimited during the organization’s AUX season in June.

Fouts was on Team USA’s gold medal-winning team at the Pan-American Games in 2023. She had a college record of 100-32 and was the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and Softball America’s Pitcher of the Year in 2023. She threw a perfect game against UCLA in the 2021 World Series. She joins former Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo among the new additions for the AUX season.

Athletes Unlimited will crown an individual AUX champion after 18 games from June 10 to June 25 in Wichita, Kansas. All games will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms.

“I am thrilled to make my professional debut with Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball and compete against the best players in the world,” Fouts said in a statement. “AU has a really unique model, and I’ve heard great things about the player experience. I’m looking forward to an intense competition as well as the opportunity to once again pitch in front of the entire world.”

