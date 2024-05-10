Sports on TV for May 13 – 19

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 13 NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m. TNT — Eastern…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 13

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa

_____

Tuesday, May 14

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2024: From Chicago

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 4 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 4 (If Necessary) (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Connecticut

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas

_____

Wednesday, May 15

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, First Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2024: From Chicago

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

_____

Thursday, May 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, First Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Second Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

_____

Friday, May 17

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Second Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Third Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

_____

Saturday, May 18

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Wright Brand 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Third Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Final Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — 149th Preakness Stakes

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta OR LA Angels at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — USATF

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Michigan

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, May 19

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: From Kissimmee, Fla.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Final Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

NBC — From Hartford, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 7 (If Neccesary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 7 (If Neccesary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 7 (If Neccesary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

TBA

TBA — Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

GOLF — Premier League: TBA

NBC — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: TBA

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — D.C. at St. Louis

4 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at San Antonio

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.