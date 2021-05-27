CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Rothenberg’s walk-off homer sends Duke to ACC semifinals

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 2:57 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Rothenberg hit a walk-off home run to help No. 9 seed Duke secure a spot in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Miami on Thursday.

Rothenberg flipped his bat after his second homer in two days, and pounded his chest five times before getting a Gatorade shower at home plate.

Duke (31-20) trailed 2-0 before tying it in the seventh. RJ Schreck singled off the wall in right field to begin the bottom of the seventh and Peter Matt followed with a double down the right-field line. Rothenberg tied it with a single up the middle that went off the glove of pitcher Spencer Bodanza.

Duke starter Jack Carey struck out eight in six innings, and Marcus Johnson (5-3) added three strikeouts in three innings.

Jake Smith struck out six in a five-inning start for Miami (32-19), which faces Florida State on Friday.

Yohandy Morales opened the scoring with his 43rd RBI of the season on a double over the head of center fielder Joey Loperfido. Morales later scored on a fielder’s choice.

