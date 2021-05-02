CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ricaurte’s early goal helps Dallas beat Timbers 4-1

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 1:32 AM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Andrés Ricaurte scored in the third minute and Dallas cruised to a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Ricaurte, after Freddy Vargas and Ryan Hollingshead combined for three straight one-touch passes, tapped in a first-timer from point blank range to open the scoring. Jáder Obrian won a foot-race to an arcing ball played by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro Alves and scored on a first-touch shot from just inside the area in the 13th minute and Matheus (Bressan) Simonete Bressanelli put away the rebound of a shot off a corner kick in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-0.

Phelipe, who recorded his first career assist, made his second MLS start — this one in place of injured (shoulder) Jimmy Maurer.

Eryk Williamson scored for Portland (1-2-0) in the 62nd minute before 18-year-old Dante Sealy scored his first MLS goal make it 4-1 in the 85th. Sealy, who made five appearances for Dallas (1-1-1) as a rookie last year, came on for the first time this season in 83rd.

