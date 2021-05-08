PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|Third Round
Keith Mitchell 67-71-66_204 -9
Rory McIlroy 72-66-68_206 -7
Gary Woodland 67-69-70_206 -7
Luke List 67-72-68_207 -6
Satoshi Kodaira 68-72-68_208 -5
Scott Stallings 69-69-70_208 -5
Jason Dufner 71-71-67_209 -4
Viktor Hovland 69-72-68_209 -4
Kyle Stanley 67-74-68_209 -4
Patrick Reed 71-69-69_209 -4
Abraham Ancer 69-70-70_209 -4
Matt Wallace 69-67-73_209 -4
Richy Werenski 70-73-67_210 -3
Cameron Davis 70-71-69_210 -3
Bubba Watson 70-69-71_210 -3
Aaron Wise 72-71-68_211 -2
Xander Schauffele 72-71-68_211 -2
Russell Knox 70-71-70_211 -2
Vincent Whaley 72-68-71_211 -2
Joel Dahmen 68-72-71_211 -2
Carlos Ortiz 70-68-73_211 -2
Scott Piercy 70-68-73_211 -2
Bryson DeChambeau 70-74-68_212 -1
Lanto Griffin 75-68-69_212 -1
Hunter Mahan 68-75-69_212 -1
Charl Schwartzel 71-71-70_212 -1
Joaquin Niemann 71-71-70_212 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 67-75-70_212 -1
Brandon Hagy 73-69-70_212 -1
Patton Kizzire 69-72-71_212 -1
Harris English 72-69-71_212 -1
Keegan Bradley 66-75-71_212 -1
Kevin Streelman 69-72-71_212 -1
Talor Gooch 70-71-71_212 -1
Emiliano Grillo 74-66-72_212 -1
Roger Sloan 76-64-72_212 -1
Ben Martin 69-71-72_212 -1
J.J. Spaun 69-75-69_213 E
Sepp Straka 69-74-70_213 E
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-77-70_213 E
Justin Thomas 69-73-71_213 E
J.T. Poston 72-70-71_213 E
Pat Perez 69-72-72_213 E
Johnson Wagner 73-68-72_213 E
Peter Malnati 67-74-72_213 E
Brian Harman 68-72-73_213 E
Matt Jones 69-71-73_213 E
Kramer Hickok 68-69-76_213 E
Jonas Blixt 71-73-70_214 +1
Brendan Steele 72-72-70_214 +1
Jhonattan Vegas 70-71-73_214 +1
Ryan Moore 69-72-73_214 +1
Corey Conners 69-72-73_214 +1
C.T. Pan 74-69-72_215 +2
Sean O’Hair 70-73-72_215 +2
Nick Taylor 74-67-74_215 +2
Stewart Cink 71-69-75_215 +2
Phil Mickelson 64-75-76_215 +2
Patrick Rodgers 68-68-79_215 +2
Zach Johnson 69-75-72_216 +3
Wyndham Clark 71-72-73_216 +3
Andrew Putnam 70-72-74_216 +3
Michael Gligic 77-67-73_217 +4
Bo Van Pelt 72-72-73_217 +4
K.J. Choi 70-74-73_217 +4
Matthew NeSmith 75-68-74_217 +4
Brian Stuard 68-73-76_217 +4
Russell Henley 74-70-74_218 +5
Seamus Power 71-72-75_218 +5
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-71-76_218 +5
Shane Lowry 71-73-75_219 +6
Beau Hossler 73-71-75_219 +6
Jimmy Walker 72-72-76_220 +7
Kevin Tway 73-71-76_220 +7
Hank Lebioda 72-71-77_220 +7
Tim Wilkinson 74-68-78_220 +7
D.J. Trahan 74-70-77_221 +8
