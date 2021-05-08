CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 6:34 PM

Saturday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
Third Round

Keith Mitchell 67-71-66_204   -9

Rory McIlroy 72-66-68_206   -7

Gary Woodland 67-69-70_206   -7

Luke List 67-72-68_207   -6

Satoshi Kodaira 68-72-68_208   -5

Scott Stallings 69-69-70_208   -5

Jason Dufner 71-71-67_209   -4

Viktor Hovland 69-72-68_209   -4

Kyle Stanley 67-74-68_209   -4

Patrick Reed 71-69-69_209   -4

Abraham Ancer 69-70-70_209   -4

Matt Wallace 69-67-73_209   -4

Richy Werenski 70-73-67_210   -3

Cameron Davis 70-71-69_210   -3

Bubba Watson 70-69-71_210   -3

Aaron Wise 72-71-68_211   -2

Xander Schauffele 72-71-68_211   -2

Russell Knox 70-71-70_211   -2

Vincent Whaley 72-68-71_211   -2

Joel Dahmen 68-72-71_211   -2

Carlos Ortiz 70-68-73_211   -2

Scott Piercy 70-68-73_211   -2

Bryson DeChambeau 70-74-68_212   -1

Lanto Griffin 75-68-69_212   -1

Hunter Mahan 68-75-69_212   -1

Charl Schwartzel 71-71-70_212   -1

Joaquin Niemann 71-71-70_212   -1

Tommy Fleetwood 67-75-70_212   -1

Brandon Hagy 73-69-70_212   -1

Patton Kizzire 69-72-71_212   -1

Harris English 72-69-71_212   -1

Keegan Bradley 66-75-71_212   -1

Kevin Streelman 69-72-71_212   -1

Talor Gooch 70-71-71_212   -1

Emiliano Grillo 74-66-72_212   -1

Roger Sloan 76-64-72_212   -1

Ben Martin 69-71-72_212   -1

J.J. Spaun 69-75-69_213    E

Sepp Straka 69-74-70_213    E

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-77-70_213    E

Justin Thomas 69-73-71_213    E

J.T. Poston 72-70-71_213    E

Pat Perez 69-72-72_213    E

Johnson Wagner 73-68-72_213    E

Peter Malnati 67-74-72_213    E

Brian Harman 68-72-73_213    E

Matt Jones 69-71-73_213    E

Kramer Hickok 68-69-76_213    E

Jonas Blixt 71-73-70_214   +1

Brendan Steele 72-72-70_214   +1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-71-73_214   +1

Ryan Moore 69-72-73_214   +1

Corey Conners 69-72-73_214   +1

C.T. Pan 74-69-72_215   +2

Sean O’Hair 70-73-72_215   +2

Nick Taylor 74-67-74_215   +2

Stewart Cink 71-69-75_215   +2

Phil Mickelson 64-75-76_215   +2

Patrick Rodgers 68-68-79_215   +2

Zach Johnson 69-75-72_216   +3

Wyndham Clark 71-72-73_216   +3

Andrew Putnam 70-72-74_216   +3

Michael Gligic 77-67-73_217   +4

Bo Van Pelt 72-72-73_217   +4

K.J. Choi 70-74-73_217   +4

Matthew NeSmith 75-68-74_217   +4

Brian Stuard 68-73-76_217   +4

Russell Henley 74-70-74_218   +5

Seamus Power 71-72-75_218   +5

Ted Potter, Jr. 71-71-76_218   +5

Shane Lowry 71-73-75_219   +6

Beau Hossler 73-71-75_219   +6

Jimmy Walker 72-72-76_220   +7

Kevin Tway 73-71-76_220   +7

Hank Lebioda 72-71-77_220   +7

Tim Wilkinson 74-68-78_220   +7

D.J. Trahan 74-70-77_221   +8

