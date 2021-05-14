CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 10:30 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 7 3 .700
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 5 5 .500 2
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 5 .444
Wilmington (Washington) 4 5 .444
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 6 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 7 3 .700
Rome (Atlanta) 6 4 .600 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 5 5 .500 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 5 5 .500 2
Asheville (Houston) 4 5 .444
Greenville (Boston) 4 6 .400 3
Hickory (Texas) 4 6 .400 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, ppd.

Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 7, Rome 3

Rome at Greensboro, 8 p.m. (Game 2)

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 8, Brooklyn 2

Aberdeen 9, Hudson Valley 5

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Rome 3

Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 4

Greenville 6, Brooklyn 1

Bowling Green 1, Asheville 0

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.

