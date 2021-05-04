Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Frisco (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Midland (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita 2, Springfield 0
San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 3
Amarillo 4, Tulsa 3
Frisco 5, Midland 2
Northwest Arkansas 7, Arkansas 4
Wednesday’s Games
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
