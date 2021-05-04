CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 2:12 PM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Arkansas (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 0 0 .000 _
Springfield (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Wichita (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _
Corpus Christi (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Frisco (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Midland (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _
San Antonio (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 2, Springfield 0

San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 3

Amarillo 4, Tulsa 3

Frisco 5, Midland 2

Northwest Arkansas 7, Arkansas 4

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

