Derby Winningest Trainers

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 7:27 PM

Winningest trainers in the Kentucky Derby:

7 — Bob Baffert (1996-2021, starters-1-2-3: 31-7-3-3) — 1997 Silver Charm, 1998 Real Quiet, 2002 War Emblem, 2015 American Pharoah, 2018 Justify, 2020 Authentic, 2021 Medina Spirit.

6 — Ben Jones (1938-52, 11-6-2-1) — 1938 Lawrin, 1941 Wirlaway, 1944 Pensive, 1948 Citation, 1949 Ponder, 1952 Hill Gail.

4 — Dick Thompson (1920-37, 26-4-3-1) — 1921 Behave Yourself, 1926 Bubbling Over, 1932 Burgoo King, 1933 Brokers Tip.

4 — D. Wayne Lukas (1981-2018, 49-4-1-5) — 1988 Winning Colors, 1995 Thunder Gulch, 1996 Grindstone, 1999 Charismatic.

3 — Jim Fitzsimmons (1930-57, 11-3-1-0) — 1930 Gallant Fox, 1935 Omaha, 1939 Johnstown.

3 — Max Hirsh (1915-51, 14-3-0-2) — 1936 Bold Venture, 1946 Assault, 1950 Middlegroud.

