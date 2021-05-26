MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » Sports » Bench, Nikhazy help Ole…

Bench, Nikhazy help Ole Miss beat Auburn 7-4 in SEC tourney

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 12:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Justin Bench hit a solo home run to lead off Mississippi’s four-run third inning and the Rebels led the rest of the way in their 7-4 win over Auburn on Tuesday night in the single-elimination first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seeded Ole Miss (39-17) plays No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in the second round on Wednesday.

Doug Nikhazy allowed four hits and two runs while striking out seven over six innings for the Rebels.

Bench homered to left field to break a 1-1 tie, Peyton Chatagnier added a two-run single and TJ McCants had a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to five Ole Miss the lead for good.

Garrett Farquhar hit an RBI single for No. 12 seed Auburn (26-27) in the top of the fifth and then drove in Bryson Ware with a double before scoring on single by Ryan Bliss in the seventh to trim the deficit to 5-4.

Hayden Dunhurst answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to cap the scoring.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up