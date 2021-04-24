FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168 Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194 Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256 Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303 Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236 Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242 Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297 NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350 North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353 Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312 Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270 Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353 Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296 Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295 Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368 Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293 Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324 Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419 Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257 Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239 Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258 Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285 TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242 West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205 Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322 Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367 Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263 Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 5 0 134 88 5 1 165 122 E. Washington 5 1 244 146 5 2 264 188 N. Arizona 3 2 117 135 3 2 117 135 UC Davis 3 2 166 118 3 2 166 118 Idaho 2 4 140 161 2 4 140 161 Idaho St. 2 4 155 192 2 4 155 192 S. Utah 1 5 159 164 1 5 159 164 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 10 Cal Poly 0 3 58 169 0 3 58 169 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 125 53 3 1 140 74 Kennesaw St. 2 1 76 61 4 1 148 91 Charleston Southern 2 2 83 80 2 2 83 80 Gardner-Webb 0 2 26 68 2 2 99 112 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142 Robert Morris 0 2 14 62 0 3 30 98

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206 Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162 Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249 Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289 Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143 Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128 Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122 Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211 Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235 Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179 Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 3 0 81 33 6 0 200 73 Richmond 3 1 96 68 3 1 96 68 William & Mary 1 2 55 69 1 2 55 69 Elon 0 4 58 120 1 5 104 185 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 4 0 130 44 6 0 183 68 Rhode Island 2 1 78 82 2 1 78 82 Maine 2 2 90 134 2 2 90 134 Villanova 2 2 117 97 2 2 117 97 Albany (NY) 1 3 75 96 1 3 75 96 Stony Brook 1 3 56 89 1 3 56 89 New Hampshire 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24

___

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota at James Madison, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130 FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157 W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304 Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193 UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308 Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347 North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428 Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94 Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323 UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248 Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206 Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146 W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205 Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181 E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216 N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 1 0 31 28 3 1 69 75 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 1 1 65 59 2 3 105 120 Howard 0 1 28 37 0 2 38 54 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 5 1 176 95 6 1 207 98 Missouri St. 5 1 121 116 5 5 175 268 North Dakota 4 1 144 103 5 1 188 113 N. Dakota St. 5 2 159 118 7 2 240 166 S. Illinois 3 3 136 170 6 3 245 266 N. Iowa 3 4 137 107 3 4 137 107 Illinois St. 1 3 69 86 1 3 69 86 South Dakota 1 3 71 96 1 3 71 96 W. Illinois 1 5 120 197 1 5 120 197 Youngstown St. 1 6 108 153 1 6 108 153 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sunday’s Games

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159 Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190 Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210 San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142 Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248 Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90 Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180 Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126 New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228 Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143 Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211 UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 1 129 88 4 1 129 88 Sacred Heart 3 1 122 73 3 2 132 92 Bryant 2 2 70 58 2 2 70 58 LIU 2 2 79 109 2 2 79 109 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 3 36 71 0 3 36 71 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 2 7 44 0 2 7 44

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 6 1 205 99 10 2 355 209 Murray St. 5 2 195 164 5 2 195 164 Austin Peay 4 2 178 167 4 5 215 301 SE Missouri 4 3 204 161 4 4 221 181 UT Martin 3 4 175 154 3 4 175 154 Tennessee St. 2 5 129 214 2 5 129 214 Tennessee Tech 2 5 140 186 2 5 140 186 E. Illinois 1 5 120 201 1 5 120 201 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299

___

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100 Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190 Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198 Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233 California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106 Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156 Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190 Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130 Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93 UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215 Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 3 0 87 37 3 1 90 68 Fordham 2 1 95 59 2 1 95 59 Colgate 0 2 18 64 0 2 18 64

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 2 1 57 61 2 1 57 61 Bucknell 2 2 71 77 2 2 71 77 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 3 16 46 0 3 16 46

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 4 1 146 119 4 3 183 194 San Diego 4 2 142 105 4 2 142 105 Valparaiso 4 2 112 110 4 2 112 110 Morehead St. 4 2 159 125 4 3 159 177 Presbyterian 4 2 159 132 4 3 183 163 Drake 2 3 91 64 2 3 91 64 Butler 0 6 91 175 0 6 91 175 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 4 47 117 0 4 47 117

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370 Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200 Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323 Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285 Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301 South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360 Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252 Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217 Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272 LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349 Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383 Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309 Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA VMI 6 1 210 143 6 2 234 174 Chattanooga 3 1 97 90 3 2 107 103 ETSU 4 2 126 113 4 2 126 113 Mercer 5 3 217 227 5 6 265 330 Samford 4 3 282 191 4 3 282 191 Furman 3 4 148 143 3 4 148 143 The Citadel 2 6 165 233 2 10 194 360 Wofford 1 4 130 139 1 4 130 139 W. Carolina 1 5 107 203 1 8 147 359

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 6 0 269 105 7 0 290 120 Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 SE Louisiana 4 2 229 200 4 3 277 255 Nicholls 3 3 254 235 4 3 341 238 Incarnate Word 3 3 252 251 3 3 252 251 McNeese St. 2 4 143 165 3 4 183 202 Lamar 2 4 97 250 2 4 97 250 Northwestern St. 1 5 143 181 1 5 143 181 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 2 0 90 57 3 0 121 64 Jackson St. 2 2 147 122 3 3 214 156 Alabama St. 2 2 112 107 2 3 119 121 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 3 41 109 0 3 41 109

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 0 141 99 4 0 141 99 Southern U. 3 1 154 84 4 1 188 98 Prairie View 2 1 68 65 2 1 68 65 Grambling St. 0 4 66 147 0 4 66 147 Texas Southern 0 2 42 71 0 2 42 71

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243 Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240 Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317 Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242 South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300 Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184 Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226 Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 72 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 5 3 255 154 Dixie State 0 0 0 0 2 3 157 124

___

