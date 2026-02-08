Gasser to shoot for threepeat in Olympic big air as Sadowski-Synnott tops qualifying

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Anna Gasser set herself up for a chance at her third straight Olympic snowboarding gold medal…

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Anna Gasser set herself up for a chance at her third straight Olympic snowboarding gold medal in big air. She’ll have to overcome another gold medalist, defending slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, to win it.

Sadowski-Synnott, the New Zealander who finished second to Gasser in big air in 2022, won Sunday night’s big air qualifier with 172.25 points from her best two jumps.

Kokomo Murase, the 2022 bronze medalist, was second with 171.25 and led a contingent of four Japanese riders to reach Monday’s final of 12.

The 34-year-old Gasser cut it a little closer than she would have liked in qualifying. The two-time champion only managed to place ninth among the field of 29 with a score of 159.50.

“I have to say I got very nervous throughout the competition because all the ladies were riding so strong, and I’m very happy I’m still in the top 12, and I get a chance to ride in finals tomorrow,” Gasser said.

“So at the end of the day it all worked out, but I for sure don’t like the feeling of being close to that bubble.”

The Austrian has long been known as one of the biggest jumpers in snowboarding and has won both big air contests since the event was put into the Olympics in 2018.

When snowboard racer Ester Ledecka was eliminated in the parallel giant slalom races earlier Sunday at the Livigno Snow Park, it gave Gasser a chance at history: No snowboarder has won three straight gold medals in the same event over the sport’s 28-year history at the Games.

Waiting in the wings is Chloe Kim, who has a chance for her own three-peat later in the week.

“I don’t think I think about history in this one. I’m just super happy that I’m in the final and that I get a chance,” Gasser said. “Tomorrow is a new day and everyone is going to go full in.”

The qualifying box ticked, Sadowski-Synnott said that she can now let it flow in the final.

“I hope that the pressure’s kind of off my shoulders and I can finally enjoy being here and, and prepare for the finals,” she said.

Mia Brookes of Britain was third.

All three American riders were eliminated.

Big air consists of one single jump off a huge ramp, where the rider varies spins, flips and holds of the board. The Livigno ramp, built on a scaffolding, peaks at over 40 meters (yards), sending the riders soaring down the slope that was lit by floodlights for the nighttime event.

Riders jump three times in qualifying. Their top two jumps are combined for a final score while the worst jump is dropped. The top 12 riders of the field of 29 advanced to Monday’s final.

