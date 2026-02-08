Super Bowl BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Patriots-Seahawks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to meet at Levi’s Stadium for this massive Postseason Week 4 showdown, football fans can leverage the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a substantial welcome offer tailored for the big game on NBC.

This promotion provides new users with a strategic advantage for the February 8, 2026, matchup, with specific perks varying by location. Bettors residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have exclusive access to a “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus if their wager wins. For users in all other active US states, the welcome package features the $1,500 First Bet Offer, allowing new customers to place their first wager on this non-conference game with the assurance that a loss will be refunded in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX

With kickoff scheduled for 03:30 PM PST at Levi’s Stadium, prospective bettors have a prime opportunity to get in on the action for this Postseason Week 4 non-conference game. Whether you are backing the Seattle Seahawks to continue their post-season momentum or looking at the New England Patriots to upset the odds on NBC, using the correct code is essential to unlocking these welcome incentives.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 (If Bet Wins) New User Offer (All Other States) Up to $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

For football fans in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the February 8, 2026, matchup at Levi’s Stadium comes with a specific localized offer. New users in these four states can redeem a “Bet $10, Win $150” promotion. To claim this, bettors must place a $10 wager on the game; if that bet is successful, they receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to their winnings. This is the exclusive offer available to new players in these states.

Residents in all other active US states (excluding NY, where offers may differ) have access to the $1,500 First Bet Offer for this non-conference game. This promotion is designed to provide a safety net for new users placing their first wager on the NBC broadcast. If the initial bet settles as a loss—whether backing the Seahawks’ offense or the Patriots’ defense—BetMGM will refund the amount wagered, up to $1,500, in the form of bonus bets, ensuring players stay in the game even if the result in Santa Clara doesn’t go their way.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Odds & Analysis

The Seattle Seahawks enter this matchup as the favorites on the moneyline and against the spread. Below are the current betting odds provided by MGM.

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots Spread -4.5 (-105) +4.5 (-105) Moneyline -233 +195 Total Points Over 45.5 (-105) Under 45.5 (-115)

The betting landscape suggests a clash of styles, with the Seattle Seahawks heavily favored (-233) to win outright. This confidence is backed by a dominant trend where the Seattle Seahawks have won their last 13 games when playing as the favorite. Furthermore, they are an impressive 15-1 straight up as a favorite throughout the season. However, the New England Patriots have been resilient underdogs; the over has hit in 9 of their last 10 games when they are underdogs by fewer than 7 points.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Getting started with BetMGM in time for kickoff at Levi’s Stadium is a straightforward process. Whether you are backing the Seattle Seahawks or the New England Patriots in this non-conference game, follow the steps below to create your account and secure your welcome offer before the 03:30 PM PST start time on NBC.

Download and Register: Visit the BetMGM website or download the mobile app to begin the registration process. You will be required to provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and age. Enter the Bonus Code: When prompted, enter bonus code TOP1500 to activate the offer available in your state. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods provided by the sportsbook. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NFL market and place your first bet on the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots matchup scheduled for February 8, 2026.

By completing these steps, you will activate the specific offer attached to your location, ensuring you are ready for every snap of the action in Santa Clara.