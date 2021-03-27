PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Corales Golf Course
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
|Third Round
Joel Dahmen 67-71-68_206
Rafael Campos 68-69-69_206
Danny Willett 70-70-67_207
Michael Gligic 73-66-68_207
Emiliano Grillo 70-73-65_208
Thomas Pieters 69-70-69_208
Hudson Swafford 70-71-68_209
Charley Hoffman 69-72-68_209
Sepp Straka 72-68-69_209
Roberto Castro 70-69-70_209
Graeme McDowell 70-69-70_209
Fabrizio Zanotti 69-68-72_209
Tim Wilkinson 71-69-70_210
Sam Ryder 68-72-70_210
Will Gordon 72-71-68_211
Pat Perez 72-70-69_211
Alex Smalley 73-69-69_211
Eric Cole 72-70-69_211
Roger Sloan 71-70-70_211
Troy Merritt 72-69-70_211
Wes Roach 70-73-69_212
Greyson Sigg 72-70-70_212
Sebastian Cappelen 69-73-70_212
Ben Martin 71-70-71_212
Thomas Detry 70-70-72_212
Tyler Duncan 69-69-74_212
Patrick Rodgers 71-71-71_213
Brice Garnett 70-72-71_213
Bronson Burgoon 70-72-71_213
Peter Uihlein 70-70-73_213
Chesson Hadley 70-70-73_213
Mark Anderson 68-72-73_213
Joseph Bramlett 69-73-72_214
Tyler McCumber 72-69-73_214
Charles Howell III 70-71-73_214
Aaron Baddeley 70-70-74_214
Stephan Jaeger 66-73-75_214
Andrew Yun 67-72-75_214
Justin Suh 68-69-77_214
Vincent Whaley 71-74-70_215
Chase Seiffert 73-71-71_215
Nate Lashley 68-75-72_215
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70-72_215
Richard S. Johnson 72-69-74_215
Adam Schenk 68-73-74_215
Retief Goosen 71-74-71_216
Taylor Pendrith 71-73-72_216
Ben Taylor 71-73-72_216
David Hearn 72-72-72_216
Martin Trainer 71-70-75_216
J.J. Spaun 70-75-72_217
Scott Harrington 75-70-72_217
Ryan Brehm 73-71-73_217
Seamus Power 72-72-73_217
D.J. Trahan 70-73-74_217
Bo Van Pelt 71-72-74_217
Robby Shelton 73-72-73_218
Padraig Harrington 69-75-74_218
Scott Brown 74-70-74_218
Brian Stuard 71-72-75_218
Sangmoon Bae 70-75-74_219
Lee Hodges 72-73-74_219
Josh Teater 73-72-74_219
David Lingmerth 73-72-74_219
Tom Lewis 70-74-75_219
Alex Cejka 70-71-78_219
Rhein Gibson 70-75-75_220
Fabián Gómez 69-74-77_220
Grayson Murray 71-72-77_220
Jonathan Byrd 69-76-77_222
Parker McLachlin 71-74-80_225
