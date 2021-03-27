PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores

Saturday At Corales Golf Course Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72 Third Round Joel Dahmen…

Joel Dahmen 67-71-68_206

Rafael Campos 68-69-69_206

Danny Willett 70-70-67_207

Michael Gligic 73-66-68_207

Emiliano Grillo 70-73-65_208

Thomas Pieters 69-70-69_208

Hudson Swafford 70-71-68_209

Charley Hoffman 69-72-68_209

Sepp Straka 72-68-69_209

Roberto Castro 70-69-70_209

Graeme McDowell 70-69-70_209

Fabrizio Zanotti 69-68-72_209

Tim Wilkinson 71-69-70_210

Sam Ryder 68-72-70_210

Will Gordon 72-71-68_211

Pat Perez 72-70-69_211

Alex Smalley 73-69-69_211

Eric Cole 72-70-69_211

Roger Sloan 71-70-70_211

Troy Merritt 72-69-70_211

Wes Roach 70-73-69_212

Greyson Sigg 72-70-70_212

Sebastian Cappelen 69-73-70_212

Ben Martin 71-70-71_212

Thomas Detry 70-70-72_212

Tyler Duncan 69-69-74_212

Patrick Rodgers 71-71-71_213

Brice Garnett 70-72-71_213

Bronson Burgoon 70-72-71_213

Peter Uihlein 70-70-73_213

Chesson Hadley 70-70-73_213

Mark Anderson 68-72-73_213

Joseph Bramlett 69-73-72_214

Tyler McCumber 72-69-73_214

Charles Howell III 70-71-73_214

Aaron Baddeley 70-70-74_214

Stephan Jaeger 66-73-75_214

Andrew Yun 67-72-75_214

Justin Suh 68-69-77_214

Vincent Whaley 71-74-70_215

Chase Seiffert 73-71-71_215

Nate Lashley 68-75-72_215

Jhonattan Vegas 73-70-72_215

Richard S. Johnson 72-69-74_215

Adam Schenk 68-73-74_215

Retief Goosen 71-74-71_216

Taylor Pendrith 71-73-72_216

Ben Taylor 71-73-72_216

David Hearn 72-72-72_216

Martin Trainer 71-70-75_216

J.J. Spaun 70-75-72_217

Scott Harrington 75-70-72_217

Ryan Brehm 73-71-73_217

Seamus Power 72-72-73_217

D.J. Trahan 70-73-74_217

Bo Van Pelt 71-72-74_217

Robby Shelton 73-72-73_218

Padraig Harrington 69-75-74_218

Scott Brown 74-70-74_218

Brian Stuard 71-72-75_218

Sangmoon Bae 70-75-74_219

Lee Hodges 72-73-74_219

Josh Teater 73-72-74_219

David Lingmerth 73-72-74_219

Tom Lewis 70-74-75_219

Alex Cejka 70-71-78_219

Rhein Gibson 70-75-75_220

Fabián Gómez 69-74-77_220

Grayson Murray 71-72-77_220

Jonathan Byrd 69-76-77_222

Parker McLachlin 71-74-80_225

