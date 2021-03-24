CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Norway team makes human-rights…

Norway team makes human-rights statement before WC qualifier

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Norway’s national team used its opening qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to make an apparent statement about human rights abuses in the Gulf nation.

Players lined up before kickoff against Gibraltar wearing T-shirts over their national-team jerseys that had the message “HUMAN RIGHTS” followed by “Respect on and off the pitch.”

Earlier, the players wore T-shirts with the message “RESPECT” followed by “On and off the pitch” during the warm-up. Norway coach Stale Solbakken also donned a T-shirt with that message.

Qatar is under scrutiny because of its discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers who are helping to build infrastructure for the World Cup, which starts on Nov. 21 next year.

Some of Norway’s top-division clubs, including Rosenborg and Tromso, have called for a boycott of the World Cup. Solbakken said ahead of the Gibraltar game, which is taking place in Malaga, Spain, that his team “can do things that the world might see” to put pressure on Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

USPS looks to shed 60K administrative employees in 10-year business plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up