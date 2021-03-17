CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov…

Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov reach Dubai quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov eased into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Wednesday and qualifier Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets.

The second-seeded Rublev needed barely an hour to win 6-3, 6-1 against Taylor Fritz. He next faces a rematch against Marton Fucsovics, the player he beat in the Rotterdam final earlier this month.

Fucsovics won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against 11th-seeded Dusan Lajovic. The Hungarian has gone to three sets in all three matches in Dubai this week.

Playing his 200th tour-level match, the third-seeded Shapovalov held serve throughout a 6-4, 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz to set up a quarterfinal against Jeremy Chardy. If Shapovalov wins, it would be the first time this year that the 12th-ranked Canadian has won three consecutive matches. Chardy upset eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Harris won 7-6 (5), 6-4 against 14th-seeded Filip Krajinovic to follow his upset win over top-seeded Dominic Thiem on Wednesday. The South African qualifier was 4-2 down in the tiebreaker before winning five of the following six points, and broke Krajinovic at 3-3 in the second. Harris will face Kei Nishikori, who beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4.

Aslan Karatsev continued his strong start to 2021 by beating Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Russian was a surprise Australian Open semifinalist as a qualifier last month and will now face another Italian, Jannik Sinner. Sinner upset fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Should FEMA be included in initial pandemic, cyber incident response?

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

Army changing how sexual harassment is investigated

Why the Air Force chose a multi-vendor approach for its Cloud One from the beginning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up