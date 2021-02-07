CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Leipzig to host Liverpool in Hungary due to travel curbs

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 8:16 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Leipzig will play Liverpool in Budapest in the Champions League after Germany blocked almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

Leipzig’s round of 16 first leg will be at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, still on Feb. 16.

The German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Borussia Mönchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on Feb. 24, but could be extended.

Gladbach has said it had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

