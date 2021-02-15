Dr. Fauci has a different plan if ever invited to throw out another first pitch

Dr. Fauci has a new plan if he ever throws out another first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington…

Dr. Fauci has a new plan if he ever throws out another first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The last time Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading coronavirus expert, threw a ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game, it, uh…didn’t go so well.

As a die-hard Nationals fan, Dr. Fauci admitted he was happy to get the opportunity, but in his excitement, he overprepared. As he explains in a recent interview with NBC4’s Doreen Gentzler, he may have even thrown his arm out, leading to the errant (to put it kindly) pitch.

“You know, that was my failing last time,” Dr. Fauci said. “Because I did practice a lot, until I almost essentially threw my arm out practicing. Because I hadn’t thrown a baseball in like 60 years, or longer.”

If he did throw his arm out, it would explain the poor throw. And as one of the foremost scientists in the world, Dr. Fauci is going to experiment with a different strategy if he ever gets the chance to redeem himself.

“So what I’m going to do,” he continued. “I’m just going to go out there and do it, if I get asked.”

In his defense, if Dr. Fauci gets offered the opportunity again, it will have been a lot shorter layoff between the last time he threw a baseball than the 60-plus years leading into last season’s offering.

If he were to get the chance, he may be able to do it in front of actual in-person fans, according to his own predictions. Of course, he’ll be just as happy to watch somebody else give it a go this season.

“I think they should give somebody else a chance to make a fool of themselves,” Dr. Fauci laughed. “The way I did last time.”

Download and subscribe to the Nationals Talk podcast