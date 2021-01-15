PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

|Friday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|Second Round
Nick Taylor 66-62_128 -12
Stewart Cink 67-63_130 -10
Webb Simpson 65-65_130 -10
Russell Henley 66-64_130 -10
Vaughn Taylor 64-66_130 -10
Chris Kirk 65-65_130 -10
Charley Hoffman 66-65_131 -9
Collin Morikawa 66-65_131 -9
Marc Leishman 66-65_131 -9
Joaquin Niemann 62-69_131 -9
Hideki Matsuyama 66-65_131 -9
Peter Malnati 62-69_131 -9
Billy Horschel 65-66_131 -9
Brendan Steele 65-66_131 -9
Aaron Baddeley 64-68_132 -8
K.J. Choi 67-65_132 -8
Daniel Berger 64-68_132 -8
Nick Hardy 69-63_132 -8
Brian Stuard 66-67_133 -7
James Hahn 68-65_133 -7
Pat Perez 68-65_133 -7
Hudson Swafford 65-68_133 -7
Jason Kokrak 62-71_133 -7
Lanto Griffin 68-65_133 -7
Patton Kizzire 64-69_133 -7
Nelson Ledesma 67-66_133 -7
Jim Herman 64-69_133 -7
Carlos Ortiz 66-67_133 -7
Cameron Smith 67-66_133 -7
Adam Scott 69-64_133 -7
Troy Merritt 66-67_133 -7
Kevin Na 67-66_133 -7
Keith Mitchell 71-62_133 -7
Robby Shelton 66-67_133 -7
Si Woo Kim 64-70_134 -6
Michael Thompson 66-68_134 -6
Mackenzie Hughes 65-69_134 -6
Cameron Davis 68-66_134 -6
Mike Weir 68-66_134 -6
Anirban Lahiri 69-65_134 -6
Mark Hubbard 66-68_134 -6
Brendon Todd 70-64_134 -6
Brice Garnett 66-68_134 -6
Harris English 70-64_134 -6
Austin Cook 68-66_134 -6
Sepp Straka 69-66_135 -5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66_135 -5
Charles Howell III 67-68_135 -5
Satoshi Kodaira 69-66_135 -5
Brian Harman 66-69_135 -5
Kramer Hickok 67-68_135 -5
Ryan Armour 69-66_135 -5
Ryan Palmer 70-65_135 -5
Wesley Bryan 68-67_135 -5
Robert Streb 69-66_135 -5
Jim Furyk 69-66_135 -5
Emiliano Grillo 66-70_136 -4
Jerry Kelly 68-68_136 -4
Matt Jones 69-67_136 -4
Michael Kim 67-69_136 -4
Sergio Garcia 70-66_136 -4
Brian Gay 67-69_136 -4
Chris Baker 69-67_136 -4
Harry Higgs 65-71_136 -4
Jamie Lovemark 68-68_136 -4
Sebastián Muñoz 66-70_136 -4
Chez Reavie 68-68_136 -4
Kevin Kisner 69-67_136 -4
Sungjae Im 68-68_136 -4
Martin Trainer 70-66_136 -4
Zach Johnson 71-65_136 -4
Scott Brown 70-66_136 -4
Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68_136 -4
