PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

Friday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Second Round

Nick Taylor 66-62_128 -12

Stewart Cink 67-63_130 -10

Webb Simpson 65-65_130 -10

Russell Henley 66-64_130 -10

Vaughn Taylor 64-66_130 -10

Chris Kirk 65-65_130 -10

Charley Hoffman 66-65_131 -9

Collin Morikawa 66-65_131 -9

Marc Leishman 66-65_131 -9

Joaquin Niemann 62-69_131 -9

Hideki Matsuyama 66-65_131 -9

Peter Malnati 62-69_131 -9

Billy Horschel 65-66_131 -9

Brendan Steele 65-66_131 -9

Aaron Baddeley 64-68_132 -8

K.J. Choi 67-65_132 -8

Daniel Berger 64-68_132 -8

Nick Hardy 69-63_132 -8

Brian Stuard 66-67_133 -7

James Hahn 68-65_133 -7

Pat Perez 68-65_133 -7

Hudson Swafford 65-68_133 -7

Jason Kokrak 62-71_133 -7

Lanto Griffin 68-65_133 -7

Patton Kizzire 64-69_133 -7

Nelson Ledesma 67-66_133 -7

Jim Herman 64-69_133 -7

Carlos Ortiz 66-67_133 -7

Cameron Smith 67-66_133 -7

Adam Scott 69-64_133 -7

Troy Merritt 66-67_133 -7

Kevin Na 67-66_133 -7

Keith Mitchell 71-62_133 -7

Robby Shelton 66-67_133 -7

Si Woo Kim 64-70_134 -6

Michael Thompson 66-68_134 -6

Mackenzie Hughes 65-69_134 -6

Cameron Davis 68-66_134 -6

Mike Weir 68-66_134 -6

Anirban Lahiri 69-65_134 -6

Mark Hubbard 66-68_134 -6

Brendon Todd 70-64_134 -6

Brice Garnett 66-68_134 -6

Harris English 70-64_134 -6

Austin Cook 68-66_134 -6

Sepp Straka 69-66_135 -5

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66_135 -5

Charles Howell III 67-68_135 -5

Satoshi Kodaira 69-66_135 -5

Brian Harman 66-69_135 -5

Kramer Hickok 67-68_135 -5

Ryan Armour 69-66_135 -5

Ryan Palmer 70-65_135 -5

Wesley Bryan 68-67_135 -5

Robert Streb 69-66_135 -5

Jim Furyk 69-66_135 -5

Emiliano Grillo 66-70_136 -4

Jerry Kelly 68-68_136 -4

Matt Jones 69-67_136 -4

Michael Kim 67-69_136 -4

Sergio Garcia 70-66_136 -4

Brian Gay 67-69_136 -4

Chris Baker 69-67_136 -4

Harry Higgs 65-71_136 -4

Jamie Lovemark 68-68_136 -4

Sebastián Muñoz 66-70_136 -4

Chez Reavie 68-68_136 -4

Kevin Kisner 69-67_136 -4

Sungjae Im 68-68_136 -4

Martin Trainer 70-66_136 -4

Zach Johnson 71-65_136 -4

Scott Brown 70-66_136 -4

Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68_136 -4

