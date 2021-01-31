CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
MATCHDAY: Betis tries to extend unbeaten streak in Spain

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 6:53 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Real Betis hosts Osasuna looking to extend its unbeaten streak to eight matches in all competitions. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini has won five of its last seven matches, including against Real Sociedad last Tuesday to advance to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Osasuna, sitting just outside the relegation zone in the league, was eliminated in the Copa by second-division club Almería in a penalty shootout on Wednesday. It defeated Granada in its last league match to halt a 13-game winless streak.

