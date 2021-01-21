LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Thursday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 First…

Thursday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 First Round

Danielle Kang 31-33_64

Gaby Lopez 31-34_64

Jessica Korda 35-30_65

Nelly Korda 32-33_66

Brittany Lincicome 33-33_66

Stacy Lewis 32-34_66

Lexi Thompson 33-34_66

Brooke M. Henderson 32-35_67

Angela Stanford 32-35_67

In Gee Chun 34-34_67

Sophia Popov 31-37_67

Austin Ernst 35-34_67

Celine Boutier 33-36_67

Cheyenne Knight 33-36_67

Annie Park 34-35_67

Georgia Hall 34-36_68

Mel Reid 35-35_68

Pernilla Lindberg 35-35_68

Ally Ewing 33-37_68

Hee Young Park 32-39_68

Mi Jung Hur 35-36_68

Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37_68

Madelene Sagstrom 33-40_68

Bronte Law 32-41_68

Cydney Clanton 35-40_68

