CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Levante held 2-2 at…

Levante held 2-2 at home by Valladolid in Spain

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Levante needed Roger Martí’s late goal to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Valladolid in the Spanish league on Friday.

The match came alive when Levante’s Dani Gómez scored in the 62nd minute from a pass by Jorge Frutos after the midfielder sped down the left and set up the forward.

Rubén Alcaraz made up for two misses in the first half when he helped rob the ball from Levante’s Mickael Malsa and scored from outside the area to level in the 73rd.

Óscar Plano appeared to have given Valladolid the winning goal five minutes later after a pass by Pablo Hervías.

But Martí dribbled around his marker to open a tight shooting angle. He drove a shot that took a deflection off a defender before finding the net to seal the draw in the 83rd.

Levante moved into 10th place and Valladolid into 15th.

“We generated the scoring chances to take the lead, and then let the three points slip away,” Valladolid midfielder Alcaraz said. “But I recognize the effort and attitude of the team.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up