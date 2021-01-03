2021 NHL Schedule The Associated Press

All Times Eastern Wednesday, Jan. 13 Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton Montreal at Toronto Thursday, Jan. 14 Columbus at Nashville Calgary at Winnipeg Vancouver at Edmonton San Jose at Arizona Washington at Buffalo Boston at New Jersey N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers Dallas at Florida Carolina at Detroit Anaheim at Vegas Minnesota at Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 15 St. Louis at Colorado Washington at Buffalo Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Chicago at Tampa Bay Dallas at Florida Toronto at Ottawa Saturday, Jan. 16 Columbus at Nashville Vancouver at Calgary Montreal at Edmonton San Jose at Arizona Boston at New Jersey N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers Carolina at Detroit Toronto at Ottawa Anaheim at Vegas Minnesota at Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 17 Dallas at Tampa Bay Chicago at Florida Washington at Pittsburgh Monday, Jan. 18 San Jose at St. Louis Carolina at Nashville Vancouver at Calgary Montreal at Edmonton Boston at N.Y. Islanders Buffalo at Philadelphia Columbus at Detroit Winnipeg at Toronto Arizona at Vegas Minnesota at Anaheim Tuesday, Jan. 19 Carolina at Nashville New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers Buffalo at Philadelphia Dallas at Tampa Bay Chicago at Florida Washington at Pittsburgh Columbus at Detroit Winnipeg at Ottawa Colorado at Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 20 San Jose at St. Louis Edmonton at Toronto Montreal at Vancouver Arizona at Vegas Minnesota at Anaheim Thursday, Jan. 21 Philadelphia at Boston New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders Florida at Carolina Tampa Bay at Columbus Winnipeg at Ottawa Montreal at Vancouver Colorado at Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 22 Detroit at Chicago San Jose at Minnesota Nashville at Dallas Vegas at Arizona Buffalo at Washington N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh Edmonton at Toronto Colorado at Anaheim Saturday, Jan. 23 Los Angeles at St. Louis Ottawa at Winnipeg Philadelphia at Boston Florida at Carolina Tampa Bay at Columbus Montreal at Vancouver Sunday, Jan. 24 Detroit at Chicago Los Angeles at St. Louis Edmonton at Winnipeg San Jose at Minnesota Nashville at Dallas Toronto at Calgary Vegas at Arizona N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey Buffalo at Washington N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh Colorado at Anaheim Monday, Jan. 25 Ottawa at Vancouver Tuesday, Jan. 26 Chicago at Nashville Edmonton at Winnipeg Los Angeles at Minnesota Detroit at Dallas Toronto at Calgary San Jose at Colorado Anaheim at Arizona Pittsburgh at Boston N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo Philadelphia at New Jersey N.Y. Islanders at Washington Tampa Bay at Carolina Florida at Columbus St. Louis at Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 27 Chicago at Nashville Ottawa at Vancouver Thursday, Jan. 28 Los Angeles at Minnesota Detroit at Dallas Toronto at Edmonton San Jose at Colorado Anaheim at Arizona Pittsburgh at Boston N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo Philadelphia at New Jersey N.Y. Islanders at Washington Tampa Bay at Carolina Florida at Columbus Calgary at Montreal Ottawa at Vancouver St. Louis at Vegas Friday, Jan. 29 Columbus at Chicago Saturday, Jan. 30 Vancouver at Winnipeg Colorado at Minnesota Toronto at Edmonton New Jersey at Buffalo Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia Boston at Washington Dallas at Carolina Nashville at Tampa Bay Florida at Detroit Calgary at Montreal St. Louis at Anaheim Sunday, Jan. 31 Columbus at Chicago Colorado at Minnesota Ottawa at Edmonton New Jersey at Buffalo N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia Dallas at Carolina Florida at Detroit St. Louis at Anaheim Monday, Feb. 1 Calgary at Winnipeg Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers Boston at Washington Nashville at Tampa Bay Vancouver at Montreal Vegas at San Jose Tuesday, Feb. 2 Carolina at Chicago Arizona at St. Louis Calgary at Winnipeg Ottawa at Edmonton Minnesota at Colorado Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders New Jersey at Pittsburgh Dallas at Columbus Vancouver at Montreal Wednesday, Feb. 3 Boston at Philadelphia Detroit at Tampa Bay Anaheim at Los Angeles Vegas at San Jose Thursday, Feb. 4 Carolina at Chicago Arizona at St. Louis Calgary at Winnipeg Minnesota at Colorado Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders Washington at N.Y. Rangers Nashville at Florida New Jersey at Pittsburgh Dallas at Columbus Ottawa at Montreal Vancouver at Toronto Friday, Feb. 5 Boston at Philadelphia Detroit at Tampa Bay Nashville at Florida Los Angeles at Vegas San Jose at Anaheim Saturday, Feb. 6 Colorado at St. Louis Arizona at Minnesota Edmonton at Calgary Buffalo at Boston N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders Montreal at Ottawa Vancouver at Toronto San Jose at Anaheim Sunday, Feb. 7 Colorado at St. Louis Arizona at Minnesota Chicago at Dallas Philadelphia at Washington Detroit at Florida Carolina at Columbus Los Angeles at Vegas Monday, Feb. 8 Tampa Bay at Nashville Buffalo at Boston N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers Carolina at Columbus Edmonton at Ottawa Vancouver at Toronto Tuesday, Feb. 9 Tampa Bay at Nashville St. Louis at Minnesota Chicago at Dallas Winnipeg at Calgary Arizona at Colorado Pittsburgh at New Jersey Philadelphia at Washington Detroit at Florida Edmonton at Ottawa Anaheim at Vegas San Jose at Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 10 Boston at N.Y. Rangers Toronto at Montreal Thursday, Feb. 11 Columbus at Chicago Detroit at Nashville Ottawa at Winnipeg St. Louis at Minnesota Carolina at Dallas Arizona at Colorado Washington at Buffalo Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders New Jersey at Philadelphia Tampa Bay at Florida Edmonton at Montreal Calgary at Vancouver Anaheim at Vegas San Jose at Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 12 Boston at N.Y. Rangers Saturday, Feb. 13 Columbus at Chicago Detroit at Nashville Ottawa at Winnipeg Carolina at Dallas St. Louis at Arizona Washington at Buffalo Boston at N.Y. Islanders New Jersey at Philadelphia Tampa Bay at Florida Montreal at Toronto Calgary at Vancouver Minnesota at Los Angeles Anaheim at San Jose Sunday, Feb. 14 Washington at Pittsburgh Colorado at Vegas Monday, Feb. 15 Nashville at Dallas Winnipeg at Edmonton St. Louis at Arizona New Jersey at Boston N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo Chicago at Detroit Ottawa at Toronto Calgary at Vancouver Anaheim at San Jose Tuesday, Feb. 16 Nashville at Dallas N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers Columbus at Carolina Florida at Tampa Bay Washington at Pittsburgh Colorado at Vegas Minnesota at Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 17 Vancouver at Calgary Winnipeg at Edmonton Chicago at Detroit Ottawa at Toronto Thursday, Feb. 18 San Jose at St. Louis Tampa Bay at Dallas Los Angeles at Arizona New Jersey at Boston N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh Nashville at Columbus Ottawa at Toronto Minnesota at Anaheim Friday, Feb. 19 Edmonton at Calgary Chicago at Carolina Florida at Detroit Winnipeg at Vancouver Saturday, Feb. 20 San Jose at St. Louis Tampa Bay at Dallas Calgary at Edmonton Vegas at Colorado Los Angeles at Arizona Buffalo at New Jersey N.Y. Rangers at Washington Chicago at Carolina N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh Nashville at Columbus Toronto at Montreal Minnesota at Anaheim Sunday, Feb. 21 Philadelphia at Boston N.Y. Rangers at Washington Florida at Detroit Montreal at Ottawa Winnipeg at Vancouver Monday, Feb. 22 Los Angeles at St. Louis Vegas at Colorado Anaheim at Arizona Buffalo at New Jersey Carolina at Tampa Bay Calgary at Toronto Tuesday, Feb. 23 N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey Pittsburgh at Washington Dallas at Florida Chicago at Columbus Nashville at Detroit Montreal at Ottawa Edmonton at Vancouver Wednesday, Feb. 24 Los Angeles at St. Louis Anaheim at Arizona N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia Calgary at Toronto Thursday, Feb. 25 Montreal at Winnipeg Colorado at Arizona Boston at N.Y. Islanders Pittsburgh at Washington Carolina at Tampa Bay Dallas at Florida Chicago at Columbus Nashville at Detroit Calgary at Ottawa Edmonton at Vancouver Friday, Feb. 26 Los Angeles at Minnesota Philadelphia at Buffalo Boston at N.Y. Rangers Vegas at Anaheim St. Louis at San Jose Saturday, Feb. 27 Detroit at Chicago Columbus at Nashville Montreal at Winnipeg Los Angeles at Minnesota Toronto at Edmonton Colorado at Arizona Washington at New Jersey Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders Dallas at Tampa Bay Carolina at Florida Calgary at Ottawa Vegas at Anaheim St. Louis at San Jose Sunday, Feb. 28 Detroit at Chicago Columbus at Nashville Vancouver at Winnipeg Philadelphia at Buffalo Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders Boston at N.Y. Rangers