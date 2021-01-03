CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Home » Sports » 2021 NHL Schedule

2021 NHL Schedule

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 7:21 PM

All Times Eastern
Wednesday, Jan. 13

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton

Montreal at Toronto

Thursday, Jan. 14

Columbus at Nashville

Calgary at Winnipeg

Vancouver at Edmonton

San Jose at Arizona

Washington at Buffalo

Boston at New Jersey

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

Dallas at Florida

Carolina at Detroit

Anaheim at Vegas

Minnesota at Los Angeles

Friday, Jan. 15

St. Louis at Colorado

Washington at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Chicago at Tampa Bay

Dallas at Florida

Toronto at Ottawa

Saturday, Jan. 16

Columbus at Nashville

Vancouver at Calgary

Montreal at Edmonton

San Jose at Arizona

Boston at New Jersey

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

Carolina at Detroit

Toronto at Ottawa

Anaheim at Vegas

Minnesota at Los Angeles

Sunday, Jan. 17

Dallas at Tampa Bay

Chicago at Florida

Washington at Pittsburgh

Monday, Jan. 18

San Jose at St. Louis

Carolina at Nashville

Vancouver at Calgary

Montreal at Edmonton

Boston at N.Y. Islanders

Buffalo at Philadelphia

Columbus at Detroit

Winnipeg at Toronto

Arizona at Vegas

Minnesota at Anaheim

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Carolina at Nashville

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

Buffalo at Philadelphia

Dallas at Tampa Bay

Chicago at Florida

Washington at Pittsburgh

Columbus at Detroit

Winnipeg at Ottawa

Colorado at Los Angeles

Wednesday, Jan. 20

San Jose at St. Louis

Edmonton at Toronto

Montreal at Vancouver

Arizona at Vegas

Minnesota at Anaheim

Thursday, Jan. 21

Philadelphia at Boston

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders

Florida at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Columbus

Winnipeg at Ottawa

Montreal at Vancouver

Colorado at Los Angeles

Friday, Jan. 22

Detroit at Chicago

San Jose at Minnesota

Nashville at Dallas

Vegas at Arizona

Buffalo at Washington

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

Edmonton at Toronto

Colorado at Anaheim

Saturday, Jan. 23

Los Angeles at St. Louis

Ottawa at Winnipeg

Philadelphia at Boston

Florida at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Columbus

Montreal at Vancouver

Sunday, Jan. 24

Detroit at Chicago

Los Angeles at St. Louis

Edmonton at Winnipeg

San Jose at Minnesota

Nashville at Dallas

Toronto at Calgary

Vegas at Arizona

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey

Buffalo at Washington

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

Colorado at Anaheim

Monday, Jan. 25

Ottawa at Vancouver

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Chicago at Nashville

Edmonton at Winnipeg

Los Angeles at Minnesota

Detroit at Dallas

Toronto at Calgary

San Jose at Colorado

Anaheim at Arizona

Pittsburgh at Boston

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo

Philadelphia at New Jersey

N.Y. Islanders at Washington

Tampa Bay at Carolina

Florida at Columbus

St. Louis at Vegas

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Chicago at Nashville

Ottawa at Vancouver

Thursday, Jan. 28

Los Angeles at Minnesota

Detroit at Dallas

Toronto at Edmonton

San Jose at Colorado

Anaheim at Arizona

Pittsburgh at Boston

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo

Philadelphia at New Jersey

N.Y. Islanders at Washington

Tampa Bay at Carolina

Florida at Columbus

Calgary at Montreal

Ottawa at Vancouver

St. Louis at Vegas

Friday, Jan. 29

Columbus at Chicago

Saturday, Jan. 30

Vancouver at Winnipeg

Colorado at Minnesota

Toronto at Edmonton

New Jersey at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia

Boston at Washington

Dallas at Carolina

Nashville at Tampa Bay

Florida at Detroit

Calgary at Montreal

St. Louis at Anaheim

Sunday, Jan. 31

Columbus at Chicago

Colorado at Minnesota

Ottawa at Edmonton

New Jersey at Buffalo

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia

Dallas at Carolina

Florida at Detroit

St. Louis at Anaheim

Monday, Feb. 1

Calgary at Winnipeg

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

Boston at Washington

Nashville at Tampa Bay

Vancouver at Montreal

Vegas at San Jose

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Carolina at Chicago

Arizona at St. Louis

Calgary at Winnipeg

Ottawa at Edmonton

Minnesota at Colorado

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders

New Jersey at Pittsburgh

Dallas at Columbus

Vancouver at Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Boston at Philadelphia

Detroit at Tampa Bay

Anaheim at Los Angeles

Vegas at San Jose

Thursday, Feb. 4

Carolina at Chicago

Arizona at St. Louis

Calgary at Winnipeg

Minnesota at Colorado

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders

Washington at N.Y. Rangers

Nashville at Florida

New Jersey at Pittsburgh

Dallas at Columbus

Ottawa at Montreal

Vancouver at Toronto

Friday, Feb. 5

Boston at Philadelphia

Detroit at Tampa Bay

Nashville at Florida

Los Angeles at Vegas

San Jose at Anaheim

Saturday, Feb. 6

Colorado at St. Louis

Arizona at Minnesota

Edmonton at Calgary

Buffalo at Boston

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders

Montreal at Ottawa

Vancouver at Toronto

San Jose at Anaheim

Sunday, Feb. 7

Colorado at St. Louis

Arizona at Minnesota

Chicago at Dallas

Philadelphia at Washington

Detroit at Florida

Carolina at Columbus

Los Angeles at Vegas

Monday, Feb. 8

Tampa Bay at Nashville

Buffalo at Boston

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

Carolina at Columbus

Edmonton at Ottawa

Vancouver at Toronto

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Tampa Bay at Nashville

St. Louis at Minnesota

Chicago at Dallas

Winnipeg at Calgary

Arizona at Colorado

Pittsburgh at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Washington

Detroit at Florida

Edmonton at Ottawa

Anaheim at Vegas

San Jose at Los Angeles

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Boston at N.Y. Rangers

Toronto at Montreal

Thursday, Feb. 11

Columbus at Chicago

Detroit at Nashville

Ottawa at Winnipeg

St. Louis at Minnesota

Carolina at Dallas

Arizona at Colorado

Washington at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders

New Jersey at Philadelphia

Tampa Bay at Florida

Edmonton at Montreal

Calgary at Vancouver

Anaheim at Vegas

San Jose at Los Angeles

Friday, Feb. 12

Boston at N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, Feb. 13

Columbus at Chicago

Detroit at Nashville

Ottawa at Winnipeg

Carolina at Dallas

St. Louis at Arizona

Washington at Buffalo

Boston at N.Y. Islanders

New Jersey at Philadelphia

Tampa Bay at Florida

Montreal at Toronto

Calgary at Vancouver

Minnesota at Los Angeles

Anaheim at San Jose

Sunday, Feb. 14

Washington at Pittsburgh

Colorado at Vegas

Monday, Feb. 15

Nashville at Dallas

Winnipeg at Edmonton

St. Louis at Arizona

New Jersey at Boston

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo

Chicago at Detroit

Ottawa at Toronto

Calgary at Vancouver

Anaheim at San Jose

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Nashville at Dallas

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers

Columbus at Carolina

Florida at Tampa Bay

Washington at Pittsburgh

Colorado at Vegas

Minnesota at Los Angeles

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Vancouver at Calgary

Winnipeg at Edmonton

Chicago at Detroit

Ottawa at Toronto

Thursday, Feb. 18

San Jose at St. Louis

Tampa Bay at Dallas

Los Angeles at Arizona

New Jersey at Boston

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh

Nashville at Columbus

Ottawa at Toronto

Minnesota at Anaheim

Friday, Feb. 19

Edmonton at Calgary

Chicago at Carolina

Florida at Detroit

Winnipeg at Vancouver

Saturday, Feb. 20

San Jose at St. Louis

Tampa Bay at Dallas

Calgary at Edmonton

Vegas at Colorado

Los Angeles at Arizona

Buffalo at New Jersey

N.Y. Rangers at Washington

Chicago at Carolina

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh

Nashville at Columbus

Toronto at Montreal

Minnesota at Anaheim

Sunday, Feb. 21

Philadelphia at Boston

N.Y. Rangers at Washington

Florida at Detroit

Montreal at Ottawa

Winnipeg at Vancouver

Monday, Feb. 22

Los Angeles at St. Louis

Vegas at Colorado

Anaheim at Arizona

Buffalo at New Jersey

Carolina at Tampa Bay

Calgary at Toronto

Tuesday, Feb. 23

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey

Pittsburgh at Washington

Dallas at Florida

Chicago at Columbus

Nashville at Detroit

Montreal at Ottawa

Edmonton at Vancouver

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Los Angeles at St. Louis

Anaheim at Arizona

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

Calgary at Toronto

Thursday, Feb. 25

Montreal at Winnipeg

Colorado at Arizona

Boston at N.Y. Islanders

Pittsburgh at Washington

Carolina at Tampa Bay

Dallas at Florida

Chicago at Columbus

Nashville at Detroit

Calgary at Ottawa

Edmonton at Vancouver

Friday, Feb. 26

Los Angeles at Minnesota

Philadelphia at Buffalo

Boston at N.Y. Rangers

Vegas at Anaheim

St. Louis at San Jose

Saturday, Feb. 27

Detroit at Chicago

Columbus at Nashville

Montreal at Winnipeg

Los Angeles at Minnesota

Toronto at Edmonton

Colorado at Arizona

Washington at New Jersey

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders

Dallas at Tampa Bay

Carolina at Florida

Calgary at Ottawa

Vegas at Anaheim

St. Louis at San Jose

Sunday, Feb. 28

Detroit at Chicago

Columbus at Nashville

Vancouver at Winnipeg

Philadelphia at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders

Boston at N.Y. Rangers

