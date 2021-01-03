2021 NHL Schedule

|All Times Eastern
|Wednesday, Jan. 13
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton
Montreal at Toronto
|Thursday, Jan. 14
Columbus at Nashville
Calgary at Winnipeg
Vancouver at Edmonton
San Jose at Arizona
Washington at Buffalo
Boston at New Jersey
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
Dallas at Florida
Carolina at Detroit
Anaheim at Vegas
Minnesota at Los Angeles
|Friday, Jan. 15
St. Louis at Colorado
Washington at Buffalo
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
Chicago at Tampa Bay
Dallas at Florida
Toronto at Ottawa
|Saturday, Jan. 16
Columbus at Nashville
Vancouver at Calgary
Montreal at Edmonton
San Jose at Arizona
Boston at New Jersey
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
Carolina at Detroit
Toronto at Ottawa
Anaheim at Vegas
Minnesota at Los Angeles
|Sunday, Jan. 17
Dallas at Tampa Bay
Chicago at Florida
Washington at Pittsburgh
|Monday, Jan. 18
San Jose at St. Louis
Carolina at Nashville
Vancouver at Calgary
Montreal at Edmonton
Boston at N.Y. Islanders
Buffalo at Philadelphia
Columbus at Detroit
Winnipeg at Toronto
Arizona at Vegas
Minnesota at Anaheim
|Tuesday, Jan. 19
Carolina at Nashville
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
Buffalo at Philadelphia
Dallas at Tampa Bay
Chicago at Florida
Washington at Pittsburgh
Columbus at Detroit
Winnipeg at Ottawa
Colorado at Los Angeles
|Wednesday, Jan. 20
San Jose at St. Louis
Edmonton at Toronto
Montreal at Vancouver
Arizona at Vegas
Minnesota at Anaheim
|Thursday, Jan. 21
Philadelphia at Boston
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders
Florida at Carolina
Tampa Bay at Columbus
Winnipeg at Ottawa
Montreal at Vancouver
Colorado at Los Angeles
|Friday, Jan. 22
Detroit at Chicago
San Jose at Minnesota
Nashville at Dallas
Vegas at Arizona
Buffalo at Washington
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
Edmonton at Toronto
Colorado at Anaheim
|Saturday, Jan. 23
Los Angeles at St. Louis
Ottawa at Winnipeg
Philadelphia at Boston
Florida at Carolina
Tampa Bay at Columbus
Montreal at Vancouver
|Sunday, Jan. 24
Detroit at Chicago
Los Angeles at St. Louis
Edmonton at Winnipeg
San Jose at Minnesota
Nashville at Dallas
Toronto at Calgary
Vegas at Arizona
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey
Buffalo at Washington
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
Colorado at Anaheim
|Monday, Jan. 25
Ottawa at Vancouver
|Tuesday, Jan. 26
Chicago at Nashville
Edmonton at Winnipeg
Los Angeles at Minnesota
Detroit at Dallas
Toronto at Calgary
San Jose at Colorado
Anaheim at Arizona
Pittsburgh at Boston
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo
Philadelphia at New Jersey
N.Y. Islanders at Washington
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Florida at Columbus
St. Louis at Vegas
|Wednesday, Jan. 27
Chicago at Nashville
Ottawa at Vancouver
|Thursday, Jan. 28
Los Angeles at Minnesota
Detroit at Dallas
Toronto at Edmonton
San Jose at Colorado
Anaheim at Arizona
Pittsburgh at Boston
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo
Philadelphia at New Jersey
N.Y. Islanders at Washington
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Florida at Columbus
Calgary at Montreal
Ottawa at Vancouver
St. Louis at Vegas
|Friday, Jan. 29
Columbus at Chicago
|Saturday, Jan. 30
Vancouver at Winnipeg
Colorado at Minnesota
Toronto at Edmonton
New Jersey at Buffalo
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia
Boston at Washington
Dallas at Carolina
Nashville at Tampa Bay
Florida at Detroit
Calgary at Montreal
St. Louis at Anaheim
|Sunday, Jan. 31
Columbus at Chicago
Colorado at Minnesota
Ottawa at Edmonton
New Jersey at Buffalo
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia
Dallas at Carolina
Florida at Detroit
St. Louis at Anaheim
|Monday, Feb. 1
Calgary at Winnipeg
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
Boston at Washington
Nashville at Tampa Bay
Vancouver at Montreal
Vegas at San Jose
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
Carolina at Chicago
Arizona at St. Louis
Calgary at Winnipeg
Ottawa at Edmonton
Minnesota at Colorado
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders
New Jersey at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Columbus
Vancouver at Montreal
|Wednesday, Feb. 3
Boston at Philadelphia
Detroit at Tampa Bay
Anaheim at Los Angeles
Vegas at San Jose
|Thursday, Feb. 4
Carolina at Chicago
Arizona at St. Louis
Calgary at Winnipeg
Minnesota at Colorado
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders
Washington at N.Y. Rangers
Nashville at Florida
New Jersey at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Columbus
Ottawa at Montreal
Vancouver at Toronto
|Friday, Feb. 5
Boston at Philadelphia
Detroit at Tampa Bay
Nashville at Florida
Los Angeles at Vegas
San Jose at Anaheim
|Saturday, Feb. 6
Colorado at St. Louis
Arizona at Minnesota
Edmonton at Calgary
Buffalo at Boston
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders
Montreal at Ottawa
Vancouver at Toronto
San Jose at Anaheim
|Sunday, Feb. 7
Colorado at St. Louis
Arizona at Minnesota
Chicago at Dallas
Philadelphia at Washington
Detroit at Florida
Carolina at Columbus
Los Angeles at Vegas
|Monday, Feb. 8
Tampa Bay at Nashville
Buffalo at Boston
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
Carolina at Columbus
Edmonton at Ottawa
Vancouver at Toronto
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
Tampa Bay at Nashville
St. Louis at Minnesota
Chicago at Dallas
Winnipeg at Calgary
Arizona at Colorado
Pittsburgh at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Washington
Detroit at Florida
Edmonton at Ottawa
Anaheim at Vegas
San Jose at Los Angeles
|Wednesday, Feb. 10
Boston at N.Y. Rangers
Toronto at Montreal
|Thursday, Feb. 11
Columbus at Chicago
Detroit at Nashville
Ottawa at Winnipeg
St. Louis at Minnesota
Carolina at Dallas
Arizona at Colorado
Washington at Buffalo
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders
New Jersey at Philadelphia
Tampa Bay at Florida
Edmonton at Montreal
Calgary at Vancouver
Anaheim at Vegas
San Jose at Los Angeles
|Friday, Feb. 12
Boston at N.Y. Rangers
|Saturday, Feb. 13
Columbus at Chicago
Detroit at Nashville
Ottawa at Winnipeg
Carolina at Dallas
St. Louis at Arizona
Washington at Buffalo
Boston at N.Y. Islanders
New Jersey at Philadelphia
Tampa Bay at Florida
Montreal at Toronto
Calgary at Vancouver
Minnesota at Los Angeles
Anaheim at San Jose
|Sunday, Feb. 14
Washington at Pittsburgh
Colorado at Vegas
|Monday, Feb. 15
Nashville at Dallas
Winnipeg at Edmonton
St. Louis at Arizona
New Jersey at Boston
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo
Chicago at Detroit
Ottawa at Toronto
Calgary at Vancouver
Anaheim at San Jose
|Tuesday, Feb. 16
Nashville at Dallas
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers
Columbus at Carolina
Florida at Tampa Bay
Washington at Pittsburgh
Colorado at Vegas
Minnesota at Los Angeles
|Wednesday, Feb. 17
Vancouver at Calgary
Winnipeg at Edmonton
Chicago at Detroit
Ottawa at Toronto
|Thursday, Feb. 18
San Jose at St. Louis
Tampa Bay at Dallas
Los Angeles at Arizona
New Jersey at Boston
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh
Nashville at Columbus
Ottawa at Toronto
Minnesota at Anaheim
|Friday, Feb. 19
Edmonton at Calgary
Chicago at Carolina
Florida at Detroit
Winnipeg at Vancouver
|Saturday, Feb. 20
San Jose at St. Louis
Tampa Bay at Dallas
Calgary at Edmonton
Vegas at Colorado
Los Angeles at Arizona
Buffalo at New Jersey
N.Y. Rangers at Washington
Chicago at Carolina
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh
Nashville at Columbus
Toronto at Montreal
Minnesota at Anaheim
|Sunday, Feb. 21
Philadelphia at Boston
N.Y. Rangers at Washington
Florida at Detroit
Montreal at Ottawa
Winnipeg at Vancouver
|Monday, Feb. 22
Los Angeles at St. Louis
Vegas at Colorado
Anaheim at Arizona
Buffalo at New Jersey
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Calgary at Toronto
|Tuesday, Feb. 23
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey
Pittsburgh at Washington
Dallas at Florida
Chicago at Columbus
Nashville at Detroit
Montreal at Ottawa
Edmonton at Vancouver
|Wednesday, Feb. 24
Los Angeles at St. Louis
Anaheim at Arizona
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
Calgary at Toronto
|Thursday, Feb. 25
Montreal at Winnipeg
Colorado at Arizona
Boston at N.Y. Islanders
Pittsburgh at Washington
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Dallas at Florida
Chicago at Columbus
Nashville at Detroit
Calgary at Ottawa
Edmonton at Vancouver
|Friday, Feb. 26
Los Angeles at Minnesota
Philadelphia at Buffalo
Boston at N.Y. Rangers
Vegas at Anaheim
St. Louis at San Jose
|Saturday, Feb. 27
Detroit at Chicago
Columbus at Nashville
Montreal at Winnipeg
Los Angeles at Minnesota
Toronto at Edmonton
Colorado at Arizona
Washington at New Jersey
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders
Dallas at Tampa Bay
Carolina at Florida
Calgary at Ottawa
Vegas at Anaheim
St. Louis at San Jose
|Sunday, Feb. 28
Detroit at Chicago
Columbus at Nashville
Vancouver at Winnipeg
Philadelphia at Buffalo
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders
Boston at N.Y. Rangers
MORE
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.