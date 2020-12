Saturday, Dec. 12 SOUTH Georgia Southern 118, Coastal Georgia 48 Memphis 69, McNeese St. 48 Presbyterian 68, ETSU 38 MIDWEST…

Saturday, Dec. 12

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 118, Coastal Georgia 48

Memphis 69, McNeese St. 48

Presbyterian 68, ETSU 38

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 79, Cincinnati 62

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.