Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Birmingham 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

