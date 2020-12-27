All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knoxville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville 3, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
