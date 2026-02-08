theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get Last Shot at $1,000 Bonus for Super Bowl 60

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The weekend comes to a close with only the biggest sporting event of the year, and all new users can sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a bonus for the big game. Most players will receive a $1,000 first bet offer while those in NJ, PA, MI and WV will get separate access to a bet $10, get $100 bonus if your Super Bowl bet wins. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $100 bonus with a winning wager, allowing you to receive bonus bets for Super Bow 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots.



Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on the Super Bowl today. If that bet wins, players will receive $100 in bonuses. One caveat is that the odds must be -500 or longer, which means that -450 would qualify while -550 would not. So, the Seahawks moneyline at -230 odds would qualify for this welcome offer.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December, but app is still the same and this great sign up bonus also remained unchanged. Use this opportunity to win $100 in bonuses, and then place your favorite wagers for the Super Bowl today.

Redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP and turn a $10 bet into a $100 bonus by winning your first wager on the app.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 SB60 Bonus

Those who create a new account with this welcome offer are able to redeem the equivalent of a 10-1 odds boost simply by winning a wager that does not have longer odds than -500. Place a $10 bet on the Super Bowl today, and take home this bonus with a winning wager.

As mentioned above, the Seahawks moneyline as the relatively heavy favored team is a great option, but you could also look to any player prop or alternate market instead. Jaxon Smith Njigba could become the first WR since 2021 to win the MVP if the Seahawks do win, and you can opt to place your first wager on him to record 60+ receiving yards, which is offered at -500 odds just under the odds minimum.

Parlay Lounge for the Super Bowl via theScore Bet

Head to the Parlay Lounge on the app to scroll through all the different parlay options offered. You will be able to find parlays across all sports on this tab, but with all eyes on Super Bowl 60, of course, we are going to list some of the best SB60 specific parlay options below:

Party in the End Zone: Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Stefon Diggs Anytime TD Each (+2049)

Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Stefon Diggs Anytime TD Each (+2049) QB Sneak: Drake Maye & Sam Darnold Anytime TD Each (+2505)

Drake Maye & Sam Darnold Anytime TD Each (+2505) Sure Handed Receivers: Jaxon Smith Njigba 90+, Cooper Kupp 30+, Stefon Diggs 40+ & Hunter Henry 30+ Receiving Yards (+610)

Jaxon Smith Njigba 90+, Cooper Kupp 30+, Stefon Diggs 40+ & Hunter Henry 30+ Receiving Yards (+610) Hand Us The Ball: Kenneth Walker III 70+, Rhamondre Stevenson 50+ & TreVeyon Henderson 30+ Rushing Yards (+1050)

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on theScore Bet is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Use the links on this page to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $10 on the Super Bowl Sunday between the Seahawks and the Patriots.

Players who pick a winner on that frst bet will receive a $100 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.