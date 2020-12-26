CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

