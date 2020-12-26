All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knoxville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pensacola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
