US Open Results

Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev (10), Russia, def. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Serena Williams (3), United States, def. Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Sofia Kenin (2), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Karolina Muchova (20), Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Alison Riske, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (3), United States, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

