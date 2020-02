Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD71,000,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open…

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Gael Monfils (10), France, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (27), Spain, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Taylor Fritz (29), United States, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (17), Russia, def. David Goffin (11), Belgium, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, def. John Isner (19), United States, 6-4, 4-1, ret.

Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios (23), Australia, def. Karen Khachanov (16), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8).

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-0, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.

Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0.

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-1, 6-2.

Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (5), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song, South Korea, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin (15), France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3.

Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (14), Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (12).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (6), Argentina, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin, China, 6-2, 7-5.

Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Maddison Inglis and Kaylah Mcphee, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 7-5.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Taylor Townsend, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Lauren Davis, United States, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 7-5.

Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Alison Riske, United States, and Veronika Kudermetova (13), Russia, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-4, 6-4.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (16), United States, def. Jessica Pegula and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-0, 7-6 (7).

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Asia Muhammad and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Arina Rodionova and Andrew Harris, Australia, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Nicole Melichar, United States, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Luke Saville and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Duan Ying-Ying, China, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Zheng Saisai, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Venus Williams, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

