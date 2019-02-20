202
Thunder sign free-agent forward Markieff Morris

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 7:41 pm 02/20/2019 07:41pm
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed free-agent forward Markieff Morris on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Morris was traded from Washington to New Orleans two weeks ago in a deadline deal, then waived by the Pelicans. He has been cleared to play after being sidelined since late December because of a neck injury.

Morris averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34 games this season for Washington. In eight NBA seasons with Phoenix and Washington, the former Kansas player has averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

He’s the twin brother of Boston forward Marcus Morris.

___

