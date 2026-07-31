Column: Foster Griffin, CJ Abrams and the Nationals’ real trade deadline question

As the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline nears, Rob Woodfork talked to two longtime baseball writers and learned the Nationals are working the market as buyers and sellers at once — with a bigger factor than ownership looming over the fates of CJ Abrams and Foster Griffin.

For years, the knock on Nationals ownership lived in the offseason — the winters the Lerners let free agents walk, the extensions they wouldn’t fund. At the MLB trade deadline, when this team was contending, former general manager Mike Rizzo was allowed to go for it. But after a wild World Series ride came a painful rebuild, and the question that hardened into something simpler every summer: Would ownership ever open the checkbook again?

This year the framing is obsolete, and not because Mark Lerner found his wallet. These Nationals, just two games out of a wild-card spot, don’t need an expensive fix, which is convenient because they’ll spend the deadline weekend testing baseball’s second-best road record in Atlanta against a Braves team sitting atop the NL East. And the decision that actually matters — whether to bet real money on this young core — can’t be made this week, or maybe even this winter, with a labor war bearing down on the sport.

Start with the Nats’ roster, because it’s the happy part. Thom Loverro of The Washington Times, who has spent years documenting this ownership’s thrift, doesn’t see a shopping list that requires the Lerners to stretch.

“They don’t need to add a bat. I don’t think they need to add a starting pitcher,” Loverro told WTOP. “It’s not a huge financial commitment for them to make the moves they need at the trading deadline.”

The one real need is bullpen help, and so does everyone else, Loverro points out, which makes it a seller’s market in relief arms rather than a referendum on payroll. Loverro’s read is that the price will be paid in prospects, not dollars. To land a late-inning arm, Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni may have to deal from the farm system he inherited and has been reshaping since last fall.

“You have to seize the moment,” Loverro said. “They have a moment. They have to seize it.”

The Mead trade, decoded

The move that already happened tells you how this Nationals front office thinks. Washington sent Curtis Mead — a former top prospect in the middle of a career year — to Boston for left-hander Connelly Early, who’s under team control through 2031 but is currently rehabbing a sore elbow.

Two people I trust independently landed on the same read: 2026 isn’t buy or sell for the Nationals — it’s buy and sell. Mark Zuckerman of the Nats Journal and Nats Chat podcast described a team “trying to thread the needle” by chasing a playoff push without mortgaging 2027 and beyond.

Loverro, unprompted, called the Mead deal “a bizarre trade … they actually bought and sold at the same time.”

Zuckerman walked me through the logic. The Nationals knew they were getting five years of control of Early, so the return this season is a bonus, not the point.

“They got the best version of him for the last four months,” he said of Mead, who is already on the injured list in Boston with a fractured left wrist suffered in his Red Sox debut Monday. With a Nats offense this deep and replacements like Brady House in the pipeline, dealing a bat from surplus to fill a genuine need — controllable pitching — was a trade worth the short-term hit.

Zuckerman’s caveat is the one to watch: Early is rehabbing a sore elbow and won’t factor in until at least mid-August, so the “helps now” case rests on a pitcher who hasn’t thrown yet.

That’s the Toboni operating system in a single transaction: trade present surplus for controllable future value, and do it without adding a dollar of payroll. It’s also why the “will they spend?” framing misses. This front office isn’t being asked to open the checkbook. It’s being asked whether it believes enough in 2026 to spend prospects — a different currency, and one the Lerners have never been stingy with.

And by Zuckerman’s account, the Mead deal was an opening move, not a one-off.

“I think they’re just getting started,” he said, expecting Toboni to chase bullpen help “any way that he can.” Zuckerman said he doubts it costs a top prospect or a huge name.

The wrinkle is that direction isn’t locked.

“If they have a rough week, and all of a sudden you’re back under .500 … then it becomes an easier notion to sell off some pieces,” Zuckerman said.

Which is where the season’s best surprise becomes its hardest call.

Why 2026 is the year to go all-in, and can’t fully be

Here’s the part that should light a fire under a team that doesn’t need much: the clock on the Nationals’ core is already running.

Loverro’s point is blunt. Extensions for the two players worth building around are, for opposite reasons, off the table.

James Wood, the homegrown superstar from Olney, Maryland, is represented by Scott Boras, who has a long history of steering his clients, including former National Bryce Harper, to free agency as a matter of doctrine.

“James Wood is gone,” Loverro said flatly.

He won’t be dealt this year, but eventually, and inevitably Loverro said he’ll be with another team. Wood is under control through 2030; that window is the whole point.

“You’ve got to make the most of the time now.”

CJ Abrams is the more signable of the two. He’s not a Boras client and has two years of control left after this one. Loverro’s argument is that Washington loses little by waiting, because Abrams keeps his trade value into the offseason regardless.

Which brings us to the dark cloud hanging over all of it. The current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1, and a lockout is widely expected, with a salary cap fight that threatens the 2027 season itself. That uncertainty freezes exactly the kind of long-term decision the Nationals would otherwise face this winter.

“What complicates everything is there may not be a season next year,” Loverro said. “How can management commit to long-term contracts when they don’t know what a salary will look like a year from now?”

So the reckoning everyone keeps waiting for, the one where the Lerners finally prove they’ll pay to win, doesn’t arrive Monday. It may not arrive in December either, because there may be no offseason to speak of.

What Monday’s deadline actually means

Strip it down and the verdict for the trade deadline at 6 p.m. Monday is narrow.

Loverro won’t call standing pat an indictment of ownership unless the Nationals trade Abrams — “then it’s white flag time.” Short of that, adding a reliever or two and running it back is exactly what a team in this position should do.

Surprise All-Star Foster Griffin is the interesting exception. The 31-year-old having the season nobody saw coming is a free agent this winter. When I spoke with Zuckerman, he called Griffin “the No. 1 guy” Washington would move if the wild-card race slipped away.

But the ground is shifting: after a report last week that extension talks had “fizzled,” came Thursday’s report from ESPN’s Buster Olney that the Nationals are now exploring an extension to keep Griffin, who is in line to start Friday in Atlanta, his last before the trade deadline.

Loverro’s counsel is to keep Griffin and accept the risk that he walks for nothing, the way Harper once did. Some seasons, he argues, are worth more than the draft pick.

That’s the genuine fork — not whether the Nationals spend money, but whether they believe in this year enough to pass on a sure return for an uncertain October. Zuckerman’s tiebreaker is the standings; Loverro’s is conviction.

For once, the Nationals get to make baseball decisions instead of budget excuses. The bill for this core is coming — but a labor fight, not Mark Lerner, gets to decide when it’s due.

More Nationals coverage from Thom Loverro at The Washington Times and from Mark Zuckerman at Nats Journal and the Nats Chat podcast.

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