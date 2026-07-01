Column: Caitlin Clark doesn’t need the WNBA to protect her from the game. She needs to conquer it

Rob Woodfork says two things are true at once: Threats against WNBA and Maryland great Alyssa Thomas are indefensible and Caitlin Clark isn't owed a path no great ever got.

Let’s start where there is no argument to be had.

Alyssa Thomas — a six-time WNBA All-Star, a former Maryland great, and now the face of a weeklong national firestorm — said she and her Phoenix Mercury teammates have received death threats. Racial slurs. Threats against their children. Addresses leaked online. All of it over a basketball play.

That is indefensible. Full stop. No foul, no suspension, no rivalry, no marketing engine justifies threatening a human being’s life. A league that wants to be taken seriously has to protect the people who make it worth watching — every one of them — and it has to do it loudly, immediately and without waiting for the threatened party to speak first.

So let that be unambiguous before I say the harder thing.

Somewhere over the past two years, protecting Caitlin Clark stopped being about safety and became a cause — a running argument that the league owes her a smoother path than anyone who came before her.

It doesn’t. And the history of this sport, and every sport, is the proof.

What actually happened

On June 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, Clark and Thomas tangled for a loose ball. Clark fell. Thomas, reaching for the ball, pressed her fist into Clark’s throat, then stepped over her. No foul was called in the moment — the officials said afterward they didn’t see it. Clark would leave the game with a back injury from a separate play.

Then the clip went viral in slow motion, the outrage machine did what it does, and the next day the WNBA reversed course: a retroactive Flagrant 2, a one-game suspension, a $1,000 fine. Thomas has called the contact “a complete accident,” and said neither she nor her teammates even realized it had happened until they saw it online after the game. You can accept that explanation or not. The fist still landed on the throat, and the suspension is defensible on its own terms.

What is not defensible is what came next — the threats. And what is worth examining is the assumption underneath all of it.

The dues every great has paid

Ask Michael Jordan what the welcome-to-the-league tax looks like.

Early in his career, the Detroit Pistons built an entire defensive philosophy — the “Jordan Rules” — around punishing him every time he drove the lane. The idea was simple and brutal: make the young superstar pay a physical price until he proved he could take it.

Nobody handed Jordan protection. No commissioner issued an edict. He earned the league’s respect the only way it can be earned — by bulking up and winning, until beating him up stopped working and his Chicago Bulls swept Detroit en route to their first NBA title.

That’s not a tragedy in Jordan’s story. It’s the origin of it.

Clark is a generational talent and, let’s be honest, the single biggest financial engine women’s basketball has ever had. The television deals, the sold-out arenas, the ratings — a real share of that traces to her.

But she hasn’t won anything yet. And the physicality she absorbs, the target on her back, is not evidence of a league conspiring against her. It’s the dues.

The same dues Jordan paid. The same dues, frankly, that far greater indignities were piled on top of when the pioneers who integrated this country’s leagues paid them — while also enduring hostility no hard foul will ever approach.

The inversion nobody wants to name

The classic sports-pioneer story runs one direction: a player who doesn’t look like the league’s establishment breaks in, and the hostility comes from the gatekeepers — the owners, the media, the old guard protecting their turf. Jackie Robinson. Bobby Mitchell, right here in Washington, on the last NFL team to integrate. The pioneer’s burden was to absorb the abuse quietly and let the winning speak.

Clark’s situation is the photo negative of that. The gatekeepers — the networks, the sponsors, the casual fans, the money — have embraced her completely. The friction is coming from inside the league, from players who’ve spent years building it for a fraction of the attention and now watch the newcomer harvest the spotlight. That’s a real and human tension that deserves to be understood, not shouted down.

But it morphs into something ugly when “Clark deserves the spotlight” becomes “Clark deserves to be protected from the game itself.” Because that second claim asks the league to do something it has never done for anyone: hand a player reverence she hasn’t earned on the floor, and treat the normal violence of elite competition as a personal affront when it happens to her.

And let’s not pretend Clark is some passive bystander in all this. She talks. She throws elbows. She jaws with opponents and celebrates in their faces — all of which is great, competitive basketball. But you can’t then have your defenders cast you as a victim every time the same chippiness you dish out comes back around. The greats never wanted that deal, and Clark, to her credit, doesn’t seem to either. It’s the discourse around her that keeps trying to strike it on her behalf.

It’s worth remembering that the league itself lit some of this fuse. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert once compared the Clark-Angel Reese rivalry dynamic to Bird and Magic in 1979 — “one white, one Black,” she said, framing it as an asset. You don’t get to market the racial contrast as a growth strategy and then act surprised when the conversation it fuels turns toxic.

Where the critics have a point

Here’s the unifying factor amid all the controversy: Inconsistent, reactive officiating is a major problem for the WNBA.

The refs didn’t call anything on the Thomas play in real time; a fist to the throat went unwhistled until the internet found it. Then the league overcorrected, upgrading it to a Flagrant 2 a full day later.

That sequence failed everyone. It failed Clark, who took contact the officials should have caught in the moment. And it failed Thomas, who got no due process on the floor and instead had her punishment adjudicated by viral clip. Even WNBA legend Lisa Leslie said “the officials have got to do better,” and she’s right.

So hard plays escalate and then gets litigated in the worst possible venue: the social-media replay booth, where nuance goes to die and death threats get typed. Fix the whistle, and you take the oxygen out of half these firestorms.

But notice what that argument is really asking for: better, more consistent officiating for everybody.

That’s a call for competence, not a call to gently place one player in bubble wrap.

Protect the players and the meritocracy

There’s a version of the league’s response this week that’s being contested in real time. Thomas said the commissioner stayed silent while her life was threatened. The league said it reached out privately — texts, an offered phone call, security coordination — days before the public statement that, notably, only arrived after Thomas went public with her frustration. Both things may even be true: private outreach and a public failure of nerve are not mutually exclusive.

Either way, the fix is the same. Protect every player’s physical safety without exception, and do it out loud. That’s not negotiable, and it shouldn’t take a viral clip or a press-conference callout to make it happen.

But protecting players’ safety and protecting a single player’s comfort are not the same thing — and the league cannot afford to conflate them. Because the moment respect in this sport becomes something granted by decree rather than hard-earned in competition, what elevates A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and the rest of the greats to the game’s pantheon becomes meaningless.

Caitlin Clark is on track to be a superstar and may end up being the most important player this league has ever produced. But she’s going to have to pay dues through the same trail of blood, sweat and tears every one of the greats took to get to the top of the mountain. If she ascends to the same heights as Jordan, it will make her journey that much sweeter.

That’s not the league failing her. That’s the league treating her like she belongs.

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