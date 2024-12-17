BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet on Bucks-Thunder With $1,500 First Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500…

Place a cash wager on the NBA Cup or any other available market. If that bet loses, each new player will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook provides bettors with multiple ways to win on the NBA Cup this week. Start with this $1,500 first bet before checking out the different odds boosts and parlay boosts available in the app. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Delivers $1,500 NBA Cup Bet

The NBA Cup is the marquee event of the night as the Thunder and Bucks meet in Las Vegas. New bettors who redeem this BetMGM promo will have access to a $1,500 first bet.

New users who take advantage of this opportunity can go big on the NBA Cup championship game. Remember, a loss on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

This is one of the largest offers available on the market this week and it provides players with maximum flexibility. Start with a cash wager on any game this week and start with a bang.

This promo is only available for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards in a matter of minutes:

Bucks vs. Thunder Betting Preview, Odds

The Bucks and Thunder have ripped through the NBA Cup to make it to this point. Milwaukee is undefeated so far, but Oklahoma City looks like a juggernaut this year. Even without Chet Holmgren, the Thunder haven’t missed a beat.

Isaiah Hartenstein’s presence on the interior is a big reason why. How Oklahoma City protects the rim against Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a huge factor in this game.

Check out the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds for this NBA Cup championship game (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Milwaukee Bucks: +4.5 (-105) // Over 215.5 (-115) // +165

+4.5 (-105) // Over 215.5 (-115) // +165 Oklahoma City Thunder: -4.5 (-115) // Under 215.5 (-105) // -200

