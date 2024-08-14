Pepco is readying its grid, preparing for a more sustainable and equitable future

As the realities of climate change become increasingly apparent, utility companies such as Pepco face the critical task of readying the grid to respond to new challenges.

This content is sponsored by Pepco.

Such preparation is vital to ensure reliability, encourage sustainability and maintain economic stability.

“Even as we encourage our customers to be more efficient with their energy, we too are doing that,” said Valencia McClure, the region president for Pepco.

Pepco is a utility company that provides safe, reliable and affordable electric service to approximately 944,000 customers in D.C. and Maryland.

It’s working to make investments to support a climate ready grid and enable cleaner energy programs and technologies.

“As we see our customers’ needs continuing to grow, we want to make sure we’re ahead of that,” McClure said. “We are readying the grid so it’s cleaner, stronger, smarter and more resilient.”

Pepco is approaching its climate-ready transition in an equitable way.

For example, it purchased $387 million in goods and services from diversity-certified suppliers in 2023, accounting for 44% of the company’s total purchases for the year.

The expenditure, a $35 million increase from 2022, is the most spent with diverse suppliers in Pepco’s nearly 130-year history and reflects its ongoing efforts to support local and diverse communities.

“We’re always looking for programs that can help us provide equity within our neighborhoods,” said McClure.

This includes looking to federal programs, like the Justice40 initiative, for inspiration and setting specific targets within proposed programs to support low- to moderate- income customers in the energy transformation.

Working with customers to save energy

Pepco works to increase the market share of Energy Star certified appliances through rebates, and it encourages residents to conserve energy and be more efficient by offering home energy check-ups.

After a customer requests an appointment, a certified energy analyst conducts a walk-through of their home and may even install energy-saving products at no additional cost.

“They’re able to educate customers on how to conserve and show them where they might be losing energy,” said McClure.

Through the “My Account” section of Pepco’s website, customers can track their daily electricity usage and set alerts that tell them if they’re going above the maximum level they have set for themselves.

“This enables customers to track their energy on a daily basis so it is front of mind,” said McClure. “It tells you if you’re using more or less energy than your neighbors.”

Pepco also supports the D.C. Energy and the Environment’s Solar for All program and has provided space at two of its company facilities to host community solar arrays.

Unlike solar panels which are installed on a customer’s rooftop and are solely for the use of one household or customer, community solar is shared by two or more utility customers in a utility’s service area.

Those who subscribe to the program receive bill credits on their regular monthly energy bill based on the energy generated by the solar facility they are subscribed to.

Preparing the next generation

Workforce development is important for Pepco as it gets the next generation ready to tackle sustainability and clean energy challenges.

The company takes part in the D.C. Infrastructure Academy which recruits, screens and trains District residents.

Specialized training focuses on safety, math and mechanical skills as well as work readiness, electrical theory, line work, physical ﬁtness and other occupation-speciﬁc skills.

“The beauty of this program is that individuals go through and they receive certifications that will help them secure jobs either with Pepco or with our suppliers,” said McClure. “The majority of those who have completed the program have secured full-time jobs.”

Pepco works with the University of the District of Columbia, implementing the “Pepco Power Scholars Program.”

Through that initiative, Pepco funds five need and merit-based scholarships annually.

The company selects rising sophomores majoring in engineering, computer science, finance and other related four-year program majors. Scholarships include full tuition and housing for the scholars’ remaining three years at the university.

As technology continues to advance, companies are facing increasing cyber threats and are looking for more cybersecurity, which is why Pepco is also involved with the Walter Reed Infrastructure Academy.

That program lasts for 12 weeks and gives individuals hands-on training to prepare them for careers in the energy, cybersecurity and IT industries.

“We take individuals directly from that program and offer them apprenticeships in the hopes that it’ll lead to full-time jobs with Pepco,” McClure said. “Preparing the next generation is one of our top priorities.”