DC ‘Dasher’ describes how the job gives you ‘flexibility in your life’

This content is sponsored by DoorDash.

In the modern gig economy, DoorDash has emerged as an important platform offering people the chance to become independent contractors.

It’s a job that attracts workers seeking autonomy and control over their work schedules.

“As an independent contractor with DoorDash, you are able to work when you want,” said Collier White, a D.C. DoorDash driver who lives in Ward 2 in the Shaw neighborhood.

DoorDash operates an online food ordering and delivery platform, which has become one of the most popular food delivery services in the country.

With residents in various neighborhoods throughout the nation’s capital ordering meals on DoorDash, White said he travels around the city and continually learns about new businesses and other local developments.

“I was born and raised in D.C., so I know it pretty well, but there are new restaurants that pop up every day,” he said.

Millions of people order food and other goods through DoorDash.

When customers place an order, DoorDash offers deliveries or tasks to Dashers, who then earn money by picking up and delivering the items.

The delivery service is available in more than 7,000 cities and in all 50 U.S. states.

Dashers enjoy on-the-job autonomy

Unlike a traditional work structure with fixed hours at a fixed location, Dashers can choose when and where to work based on availability and personal preferences. Essentially, they have unlimited earning opportunities.

“If you have some other things going on, you can work around that, so it helps you get cash every day,” White said. “If you want to finance something else that’s going on or something like that, it gives you flexibility in your life.”

White has been a Dasher for a few years now. He initially decided to jump on board after hearing from his cousin that it might be a great side gig.

“I tried it and realized I could benefit from it and make a couple bucks,” said White. “Then I just kept doing it.”

Ultimately, White liked it so much that he made the decision to quit his full-time job and focus more on “dashing” and his own business.

The signup process to become a Dasher takes just a few minutes, and most people can start earning within days. All that’s required is a smartphone and a mode of transportation, such as a car, bike or scooter — and a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Why the gig economy is taking over

The flexibility provided by DoorDash contributes to a healthier work-life balance, which is especially valuable for people who juggle multiple responsibilities.

A Mastercard report predicted that the gig economy would account for more than $455 billion in transactions worldwide by the end of 2023, more than double what it was in 2018, at $204 billion.

Technological advancements, evolving business models and shifting societal attitudes are converging, leading to the gig economy soaring in popularity. Over the last few years, innovative apps and digital platforms have enabled people to utilize their skills and services to help stimulate a diverse marketplace for gig work.

“I’m not really stuck in certain hours during the day, so if I want to dash all day or if I want to dash for a couple of hours, that’s what I do,” White said. “That’s the benefit of it all, just being able to work around what you want and not having set hours.”

