NASA is sending a high-tech ‘message in a bottle’ to Jupiter. Here’s how you can add your name

NASA is going to the fifth planet, about 1.8 billion miles into space, to explore the moon Europa.

Trying to get your name out there? Here’s a way to get it all the way to Jupiter.

The spacecraft will include a “message in a bottle.”

The message is a poem written by Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

You can send your name to NASA and it will be engraved on a microchip that’s going along on the mission as well.

“Anybody everyone everywhere, is invited to send their name into space,” Laurance Fauconnet, public engagement lead at NASA’s Jet propulsion Laboratory, said.

NASA’s hope is to spark people’s imagination: “To think about what it means when we’re exploring these distant worlds.”

Fauconnet said this is the first time people have had the opportunity to send their name to Jupiter, but it’s not the first time the agency has sent names into space.

They’ve “carried names around the moon, we’ve sent names to Mars, we’ve sent names to Saturn.”

The mission doesn’t start until October 2024, but if you want your name included, you have to sign up by the end of this year.

“There’s no limit to how many names can be submitted,” Fauconnet said.

The space craft, the message and the names are scheduled to arrive on Jupiter in 2030.