WATCH LIVE: NASA and SpaceX try again for historic launch

NASA and SpaceX will try again to launch a manned flight of a Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. A launch attempt earlier this week was scrubbed due to bad weather.

This will be the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil almost nine years — since the Space Shuttle Atlantis launched in 2011. It will also be the first time a commercial spacecraft has carried NASA astronauts into orbit.

Watch a live stream of the event here. Liftoff is expected at 3:22 p.m. EST.

