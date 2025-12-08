Scammers are targeting immigrants with promises of quick citizenship. Here’s what to know

With the immigration crackdown carried out by the Trump's administration, D.C.-area officials are warning about a new scam to be on the lookout for involving fake immigration lawyers.

It’s the holiday season, which means it’s the time of year where bad actors are looking for all kinds of ways to trick you out of your hard-earned money.

In a video posted to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Facebook page, spokesman Brian Fischer said these types of scams target residents who are new to the U.S.

“Claiming they can fast track permanent residency for a fee of thousands of dollars, with payment up front,” Fischer said.

He said lawyers will never contact you promising special access to the courts, calling it a “cruel scam.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, all official forms from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are free of charge to obtain. So, if you’re being asked to pay for forms, it’s probably a scam.

The FTC also urges against signing blank immigration forms, or forms that have false information about your situation. The agency also warns about not going to an accountant, consultant or “notarios” for immigration or legal help.

As opposed to notary duties within the U.S., a “notario” — a public notary — in Latin American countries refers to an individual who is an attorney or has legal training, and can draft legal documents, according to the National Notary Association.

Lastly, if the advice sounds too good to be true, always get a second opinion before filing an immigration application. Regardless of where a scam originates, be on the lookout for red flags such as pressure to act immediately, unusual payment methods — like gift cards or cryptocurrency — or attempts to get paid by providing personal financial information.

