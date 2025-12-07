Northwood High student charged as adult with possession of loaded handgun on campus

A Northwood High School student is facing gun charges including possession of a firearm on school property following his arrest Friday.

A Northwood High School student is facing gun charges including possession of a firearm on school property following his arrest Friday morning after an altercation and lockdown at the Rockville campus, Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon in a statement.

The 17-year-old from Silver Spring was also charged with possessing a firearm without a serial number, having a handgun on a person, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a loaded handgun, police said. Charged as an adult, he was being held Friday in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, where he awaits a bond hearing. Bethesda Today is not naming the student because he is a minor.

On Friday, police said officers were dispatched at roughly 8:20 a.m. for the report of a student with a gun at Northwood. The school is housed in the Charles W. Woodward High School building at 11211 Old Georgetown Road in Rockville while its Silver Spring campus undergoes reconstruction.

The caller reported that two students were involved in an altercation and a witness told school staff that one of the students was armed, the statement said.

Responding officers searched the 17-year-old and discovered a loaded 3D printed privately manufactured firearm, also known as a ghost gun, in his waistband, police said. The student was arrested without incident, according to police.

