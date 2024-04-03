Heartworm Disease in Pets: Spotting the silent threat

Understanding the signs of heartworm disease can be crucial for early detection and effective treatment. Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital

This content is provided by Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital.

Parasitic worms that occasionally reside on the right side of the heart of pets, such as dogs, cats and ferrets, cause the serious and potentially fatal condition known as heartworm disease.

It is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, making it a concern for pet owners everywhere. Understanding the signs of heartworm disease can be crucial for early detection and effective treatment.

What is heartworm disease?

Heartworm disease is caused by the parasite Dirofilaria immitis. When an infected mosquito bites a pet, it can transmit heartworm larvae into the animal’s bloodstream. These larvae then mature into adult heartworms over several months, which can cause severe lung disease, heart failure, and damage to other organs in the body.

Signs of heartworm disease in dogs

1. Coughing: A persistent, dry cough is one of dogs’ most common signs of heartworm disease. Exercise can worsen this cough and make it appear to have kennel cough or other respiratory problems.

2. Lethargy and Fatigue: Dogs with heartworm disease often exhibit a noticeable decrease in energy. They may become quickly tired after moderate activity or may show reluctance to engage in exercise at all.

3. Weight Loss and Anorexia: Some dogs may experience a loss of appetite and weight loss as the disease progresses.

4. Difficulty Breathing: As the heartworms inhabit the lungs and surrounding blood vessels, dogs may have difficulty breathing and exhibit an increased respiratory rate.

5. Bulging Chest: In advanced cases, the chest may appear swollen due to weight loss or excess fluid.

6. Collapse: In extreme circumstances, a dog might suddenly collapse because the number of worms overwhelms the cardiovascular system.

Signs of heartworm disease in cats

Cats can exhibit different symptoms, and some may show no signs. When present, symptoms

can include:

1. Coughing or Asthma-like Attacks: Respiratory problems are a common sign of heartworm disease in cats and can be mistaken for feline asthma.

2. Vomiting: Unlike dogs, vomiting is not necessarily associated with eating and can be a more common sign in cats with heartworm disease.

3. Weight Loss: As with dogs, cats may also experience weight loss.

4. Lethargy: Decreased activity levels or general malaise can indicate heartworm disease in cats.

5. Sudden Collapse or Death: In some cases, the first sign of heartworm disease in cats can be sudden collapse or sudden death due to the smaller number of worms causing a significant impact.

Heartworm disease is a severe health threat to pets, but it is also preventable and treatable when caught early. If you notice any of the signs mentioned above in your pet or want to ensure your pet is protected against heartworm disease, it’s crucial to contact your veterinarian immediately. Your vet can provide testing and recommend a preventive regimen to keep your beloved companion safe. Remember, proactive prevention is the best defense against heartworm disease. Don’t wait until it’s too late—schedule an appointment with your veterinarian today to discuss heartworm testing and prevention for your pet.