Hidden hazards: Protecting your pets from everyday toxins

Pets are naturally curious creatures, which can sometimes lead them into trouble. Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital uncovers some of the most common toxins pets can get into and provide you with the knowledge to prevent accidental poisonings.

Human medications: One of the leading causes of pet poisoning is ingesting human medications. Pets, especially dogs, may chew on pill bottles or swallow pills dropped on the floor. Painkillers, antidepressants and blood pressure medications can be particularly harmful. Always keep your medications out of reach, and never give your pet any medicine without consulting your vet.

Toxic foods: Several foods that are safe for humans can be dangerous for pets. Chocolate,

grapes, raisins, onions, garlic and xylitol (a sweetener found in sugar-free products) can all

cause serious health issues in animals. Ensure these foods are stored securely away from curious noses, and never feed them to your pets.

Household cleaners: Cleaning products often contain chemicals that are harmful to pets. If ingested or even inhaled, these substances can cause gastrointestinal upset, respiratory distress and more. Always use these products with caution and store them in a secure location. Consider using pet-safe cleaners as an alternative.

Rodenticides and insecticides: Rodent and insect poisons are designed to kill and can be just as lethal to our pets. Exposure to these toxins can result in severe symptoms and even death. Use these products with extreme caution and explore pet-friendly pest control options.

Plants: Many common houseplants and garden plants are toxic to pets. Lilies, sago palms and azaleas are just a few examples. Research the plants in your home and garden to ensure they are safe for your pets. If you’re unsure, err on the side of caution and keep potentially dangerous plants out of reach or avoid them altogether.

Antifreeze: Ethylene glycol, commonly found in antifreeze, has a sweet taste that can attract pets. Even a small amount can cause rapid kidney failure and death, particularly in cats. Always clean up spills immediately and store antifreeze in tightly sealed containers out of pets’ reach.

Alcohol and recreational drugs: Alcohol and recreational drugs can have a severe impact on your pet’s health. Pets can suffer from depression of the central nervous system, difficulty breathing, tremors and even coma or death. Ensure these substances are never accessible to your pets.

Our pets rely on us for their safety and well-being. By being aware of the common toxins that affect them, we can create a safer environment for our furry family members. If you suspect your pet has ingested a toxic substance, it is crucial to act quickly. Contact us or the nearest animal hospital immediately for assistance. Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your pets’ health. Keep the number of your local vet and an emergency animal hospital handy, and consider saving the number for the Animal Poison Control Center. Your vigilance could save your pet’s life.