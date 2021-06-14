Cicadas and your pets

This content is sponsored by Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Incredibles, and Meet…

This content is sponsored by Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Incredibles, and Meet the Fockers were released in the movies, the Summer Olympics were held in Greece, gas was $2.10, and trillions of Brood X cicadas dug down and hibernated for a subterranean slumber.

Fast forward to 2021 and you are out with your dogs while they patrol your yard, chase squirrels and birds, bark at random objects or find anything that was dropped to put in their mouths. Suddenly, you see them start frantically digging in your yard or jump up and grab something out of midair. The cicadas are emerging from their deep sleep and tormenting your pets by singing their incessant songs and flying slowly in front of them.

What does this mean for your pets? Cicadas do not bite or sting and are not toxic to dogs and cats. Some dogs will devour these insects if not properly supervised. While not toxic, they do have crunchy exoskeletons that if consumed in excess, could lead to stomach irritation causing diarrhea or vomiting.

You can limit excessive digestion of too many cicadas by:

Distracting your pet with a favorite toy or game

Keeping your dog on a leash while walking in your yard

Taking a treat on your walk to redirect them to something they know and love

Teaching your dog the “leave it” or “drop it” commands

If you notice any of the following, you may want to consult with your Veterinarian:

Not eating

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Most bugs will try and avoid you and your pets if you do the same to them, so keeping a close eye on them while outside is always a good idea.

If you find yourself overrun with cicadas, your pets are always welcome to come spend the day at Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital’s resort for daycare or stay overnight in one of our lodging rooms. Call 301-575-5700 to learn more information from one of our resort team members. Just a reminder that all overnight lodging stays will receive a 20% discount during the month of June.