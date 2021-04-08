Heartworm disease in pets

Guess what? April is Heartworm Disease Awareness month! Heartworm prevention doesn’t cost much at all and more importantly, HEARTWORMS KILL!

This particular subject is important because heartworm disease can be extremely deadly. The most frustrating thing about it for veterinarians is the reality that the preventatives (pill, topical or injection) we have available for your dogs and cats are 100% effective when given appropriately! Appropriately means every 30 days, or even every 28 days (because earlier is fine too), or an injection every 175-180 days or every 355-360 days (depending on the specific injection).

It may come as a surprise, but being late with heartworm preventatives by sometimes just a few days or weeks or months can change your dog or cat’s protection to this nasty disease. This is why you’re asked if you have missed any doses when you refill your heartworm preventatives; it’s not to be mean or difficult, it’s because heartworm larvae can mature to an infective stage in as little as 2 months, at which point your heartworm preventatives are ineffective!

So, let’s go through the basics. What are heartworms and how does your dog or cat get this terrible disease? Worms are transmitted through the bite of a mosquito and then those larvae travel in tissues through the bloodstream and end up in the animal’s heart where they can mature (like the picture above). Severe heartworm infections cause sometimes permanent lung and heart muscle damage and be so severe that the animal can die from these preventable changes.