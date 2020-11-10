Pet proofing your home for the holidays

Christmas

Similar to the other holidays, it is important to remember that certain items can be toxic to your furry ones. Therefore, having items like chocolate and holiday plants like poinsettias that can be Christmas staples for some households can be risky if left accessible to your pets. In the times of gift preparation and opening, beware the ribbons and string-like materials if you have cats. This includes tinsel! Some cats are even known to climb Christmas trees and meow a fierce, “Timber” as it comes crashing down. Those kitties can be mischievous, but that is why we love them so.

Another potential stressor on pets can be unfamiliar visitors or guests. If you know your pet is shy with strangers, please advise your family members to move slowly and be patient with your pets, not forcing attention or affection. Stranger danger can be real in the minds of our sensitive fur babies and their fear and anxiety can manifest in unusual ways.