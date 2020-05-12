Is doggie day care right for your pet?

Getting your dog out of the house and into Doggie Day Care can be a great way to help reduce the separation anxiety and boredom they may feel when they are home alone during the day.

This content is sponsored by Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital.

Do you have a high energy dog that needs extra attention? Are they getting into trouble while you are both stuck at home during the recent health events? Looking for a great way to enrich their lives? Why not try enrolling them in Doggie Day Care?

There are many benefits to enrolling your playful pup.

Getting your dog out of the house and into Doggie Day Care can be a great way to help reduce the separation anxiety and boredom they may feel when they are home alone during the day. Separation anxiety and boredom can possibly lead to destructive behaviors when you are not there to supervise. By engaging in Doggie Day Care, your pet can be provided with the enrichment, exercise, and an established routine that could help to calm some of these negative behaviors.

Doggie Day Care is also a great way for your pet to socialize with other dogs and people. Socialization is a key part of your pet’s life. It allows them to build confidence so when faced with new and unusual circumstances, they have a better chance of reacting in a positive way. Socialization with other dogs allows your pet to learn from others on what is the best way to behave in various situations. This chance to interact with other dogs and people provides opportunities for mental stimulation and can ultimately lead to a better quality of life.

Exercise is essential for a happy/healthy dog and what better way to do that than in an enriching and supervised setting? The health benefits of a well-exercised dog can include strengthening their muscles and joints, improved cardiovascular health, and keeping your pet at a healthy weight. Helping your pet to maintain a healthy weight can reduce the likelihood of developing future health problems. Doggie Day Care allows our dogs to take all that pent-up energy and personality and channel it into a positive, constructive, and healthy outcome.

Rocky Gorge Resort and Spa offers Doggie Day Care services Monday through Friday from 7am-7pm, Saturday from 7am-5pm and Sunday from 7am-12pm by appointment only. Weekday walk-ins are welcome but please aim to make a reservation, especially around the busy seasons of summer and holidays. Call (301) 575-5700 to speak with one of our Resort staff members for more information and about how you can begin the enrollment process for your furry friend today.

Written by: Karin Mock, Human Resources Manager