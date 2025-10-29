Teasdale Latin Foods recalls taco kits mistakenly containing milk

Teasdale Latin Foods is recalling some of its taco dinner kits because they may contain milk when they aren't supposed to, according to the FDA.

The recall affects products sold in D.C., Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and several other states. The kits were available online and in Giant, Aldi and Martin’s stores.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the company received several complaints that the kits had cocoa mix packets containing milk instead of taco seasoning packets.

Milk, a common allergen, was not listed on the packaging, creating potential health risks for those with milk allergies, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported to the FDA so far. Customers can return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The exact products affected are below:

Martin’s and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kit, packaged in a purple box with UPC: 68826757516, with lot code 25257 and best if used by date: MAR 13 26 printed on the back of the package.

Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit, packaged in a blue and yellow box with UPC: 4099100318715, with lot code 25259 and best if used by date: MAR 15 26 printed on the back of the package.

For more information, consumers can contact Teasdale Latin Foods directly.

