Costco recalls meatloaf sold in DC region for possible salmonella

Costco is telling customers not to eat any part of the product, called Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze, with sell-by dates between March 5 and 16.

Costco is recalling Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze, with sell-by dates between March 5 and 16.(Courtesy Costco) Costco is recalling Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze, with sell-by dates between March 5 and 16.(Courtesy Costco) Costco is recalling a ready-to-eat meatloaf and mashed potatoes meal because an ingredient could be contaminated with salmonella.

The wholesale club is telling customers not to eat any part of the product, called Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze, with sell-by dates between March 5 and 16.

The recalled item was available and sold at Costco locations in Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and two dozen other states between March 2 and 13.

Customers can return it for a full refund.

Costco said it’s taking this precaution after a supplier recalled an ingredient used in the meatloaf.

The ingredient, the company said in a statement, “has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.”

Costco also said no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

A salmonella infection is potentially dangerous for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Common salmonella infection symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and can last for a week.

Salmonella is contagious, so if you think you or someone you know has been infected contact your primary care physician or go to a hospital.

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