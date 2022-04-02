RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
2 Universal Security Instrument smoke alarms recalled

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

April 6, 2022, 12:02 AM

Front of recalled hardwired USI Electric 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarm Model MPC122S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02
Front of recalled hardwired USI Electric 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarm Model MPC122S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02.

Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission
Back of recalled hardwired USI Electric 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarm Model MPC122S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02.

Courtesy Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission
Front of recalled battery powered Universal Security Instruments, Inc. 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarm Model MPC322S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09.

Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission
Back of recalled battery powered Universal Security Instruments 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarm Model MPC322S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09.

Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission
Front of recalled hardwired USI Electric 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarm Model MPC122S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02

Thousands of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms sold nationwide have been recalled because they could fail to warn homeowners of hazardous levels of carbon monoxide.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall applies to 8,000 units of two models of Universal Security Instruments 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire plus Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

There were two reported instances in which the alarms failed to alert users of the presence of carbon monoxide. No one was injured.

The recalled alarms were sold between June 2017 and December 2019 at electrical distributors nationwide and online of multiple websites, including Walmart.com, the release said.

Here are the affected products. You can find the model number and date code printed on the back of the alarms.

  • Model MPC322S has a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09 and 10-year sealed batteries.
  • Model MPC122S has a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02. It’s a hardwired alarm with 10-year sealed batteries.

Those with either recalled model should immediately contact Universal Security Instruments. They can do so by calling 877-220-0046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday; online at https://www.universalsecurity.com/reg-form-2022/alert/; or www.universalsecurity.com and clicking on “Important Recall Information” for more information.

Consumers can continue to use the recalled alarms until a free replacement is installed.

