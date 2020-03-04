More than 800,000 Ikea dressers are being recalled because they risk tipping over and seriously injuring children.

More than 800,000 Ikea dressers are being recalled because they risk tipping over and seriously injuring children.

Ikea’s Kullen three-drawer chests, imported after Aug. 12, 2019, also do not comply with the voluntary performance standards of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ikea said it has received six reports of tip-overs involving the Kullen chests.

Two of those reports involved minor injuries.

Customers have the option of seeking a full refund or a wall-anchoring kit for the furniture.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.