Suburbs for rent: Homeowners are now in minority in these local areas

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 4:03 AM

As buying a home has gotten more difficult, several D.C.-area suburbs have gone from majority-homeowner to majority-renter, according to a study by apartment search website RENTCafé.

Many of the areas where it’s happened are in Fairfax and Prince George’s counties.

The study, using census data, found that Merrifield, Virginia, had 44% renters in 2010, compared to 64% in 2019, while East Riverdale, Maryland, went from 38% renters to 56%.

Also flipping to majority-renter, but in a less pronounced way: Idylwood, Huntington, Hybla Valley, Lincolnia and Fair Oaks in Virginia, and Hyattsville, Hillcrest Heights, Summerfield, College Park, Laurel, Greenbelt and Fairland in Maryland.

“Millennials are renting longer,” said Doug Ressler, with RENTCafé’s sister division Yardi Matrix. “Many of the late-blooming millennials should be buying now, but because of the lack of housing stock to purchase they may not be able to do that, so they continue to rent.”

Additionally, millennials are renting farther out.

“They’re starting to grow families, they want larger places, they want to have a little bit more green space,” Ressler said.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

