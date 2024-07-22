KKR Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported earnings of $25.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $149.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.4 million.

